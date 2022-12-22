[SBS Star] Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN

On December 21, Min Hee-jin took to her personal Instagram and shared photos along with a caption, "The youngest and the oldest."
In one of the photos, HYEIN is seen holding a postcard with a smile and a 'V' sign.
She continued, "Always look after your health and cheer up! HYEIN," with a smile and a heart.
What makes HYEIN's letter even cuter is a note that she added next to the heart, "The heart looks a little ugly..."
She even decorated the postcard with cute stickers, and wrote "Cheer up!" again in a green-colored pen.
Meanwhile, NewJeans just dropped the group's pre-release single 'Ditto' on December 19.
(SBS Star)