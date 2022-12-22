뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN

[SBS Star] Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.22 13:31 View Count
Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN
K-pop girl group NewJeans' agency CEO Min Hee-jin shared the adorable gifts she got from the group's youngest member, HYEIN.

On December 21, Min Hee-jin took to her personal Instagram and shared photos along with a caption, "The youngest and the oldest."

In one of the photos, HYEIN is seen holding a postcard with a smile and a 'V' sign.
Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN
On the postcard, HYEIN wrote to Min Hee-jin, "Hello, CEO! I went to Japan the other day, and saw this cute acorn thing and this beautiful and cute postcard, so I bought these as a gift."

She continued, "Always look after your health and cheer up! HYEIN," with a smile and a heart.

What makes HYEIN's letter even cuter is a note that she added next to the heart, "The heart looks a little ugly..."

She even decorated the postcard with cute stickers, and wrote "Cheer up!" again in a green-colored pen.
Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN
Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "She's the cutest.", "Look how adorable HYEIN really is in real life!", "An acorn? That's so random and cute.", and more.

Meanwhile, NewJeans just dropped the group's pre-release single 'Ditto' on December 19.
Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN
(Credit= 'min.hee.jin' Instagram, ADOR)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.