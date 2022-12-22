[SBS Star] Min Hee-jin Shares Cute Gifts That She Received from NewJeans HYEIN

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group NewJeans' agency CEO Min Hee-jin shared the adorable gifts she got from the group's youngest member, HYEIN.On December 21, Min Hee-jin took to her personal Instagram and shared photos along with a caption, "The youngest and the oldest."In one of the photos, HYEIN is seen holding a postcard with a smile and a 'V' sign.On the postcard, HYEIN wrote to Min Hee-jin, "Hello, CEO! I went to Japan the other day, and saw this cute acorn thing and this beautiful and cute postcard, so I bought these as a gift."She continued, "Always look after your health and cheer up! HYEIN," with a smile and a heart.What makes HYEIN's letter even cuter is a note that she added next to the heart, "The heart looks a little ugly..."She even decorated the postcard with cute stickers, and wrote "Cheer up!" again in a green-colored pen.Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "She's the cutest.", "Look how adorable HYEIN really is in real life!", "An acorn? That's so random and cute.", and more.Meanwhile, NewJeans just dropped the group's pre-release single 'Ditto' on December 19.(Credit= 'min.hee.jin' Instagram, ADOR)(SBS Star)