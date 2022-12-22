[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Find the Cutest Video of Cho Gue-sung Covering Red Velvet's 'Red Flavor'

이미지 확대하기

Fans discovered professional soccer player Cho Gue-sung's cover of 'Red Flavor' by K-pop girl group Red Velvet.Following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one relatively unknown 24-year-old Korean player named Cho Gue-sung catapulted to international fame for his great looks as well as soccer skills.When Cho Gue-sung came on as a substitute in the team's first match against Uruguay on November 24, the Internet almost exploded with people trying to figure out who he was.Throughout the World Cup, he displayed an impressive performance; he scored two amazing header goals against Ghana as well.Cho Gue-sung's Instagram following ballooned from 20,000 before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to more than 2.9 million now.Currently, his Instagram is filled with adoring messages left by fans across the globe.Cho Gue-sung presently plays as a forward for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, but he played for FC Anyang until 2020.When he was at FC Anyang, the football club held '2019 FC Anyang Fans' Day'―an official public event for their fans.As the fun part of the event, some Anyang players performed on stage, and one of the groups covered 'Red Flavor'.Cho Gue-sung was among this 'Red Flavor' cover group, and he took the role of SEULGI.Although he seemed shy and awkward to dance in front of a large audience, he made no mistakes.After fans managed to dig this cute video of him up from the past, they recently told Cho Gue-sung about it.When he heard that the cover has come out to the world again, he said to have laughed and told them, "You shouldn't watch such a video.", seeming like he felt embarrassed about more people watching it.His 'Red Velvet' cover is quickly going viral online at the moment; sorry to Cho Gue-sung, but it looks like the spread is unstoppable at this point.(Credit= 'whrbtjd' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)