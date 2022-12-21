[SBS Star] g.o.d Began with Joon Park's Photo on Keyring of His Sister Who Was Jung Woo Sung's Stylist?

이미지 확대하기

Joon Park―Korean-American member of K-pop boy group g.o.d―revealed that his group may not have existed if it was not for his sister.On December 20 episode of MBC's television show 'DNA Mate', Joon Park and another Korean-American member of g.o.d Danny Ahn, who is also Joon Park's cousin, made a guest appearance.While talking over a meal, Danny Ahn mentioned the beginning of g.o.d that started with a photo of him on his sister's key ring.Joon Park responded, "Ah yeah, my sister was Jung Woo Sung's stylist at that time. She had a photo of me on her key ring, and the head of sidusHQ (Jung Woo Sung and g.o.d's management agency) happened to see my photo. I had a pretty exotic look then, and he got interested and asked who it was."He went on, "When my sister told him that it was me, he was like, 'Is he interested in making debut as a 2-member male group by any chance? I'm actually currently thinking of debuting a group that would outrun Turbo.'"But since Joon Park did not want to be in a 2-member group, he said this to the head of sidusHQ, "I told him that I wanted to make debut as part of a larger group like New Edition, NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. He was like, 'Alright then. Do you know anyone who may be interested in joining our new group?'"He went on, "You were training at another agency at that time. I told him about you, remember? Back then, your mom told me, 'Danny's training at this agency, and I'm always worrying about him. It would be nice if you could bring him to that agency of yours.' So, I brought you to sidusHQ, and you brought Hoyoung along with you. He was training at a different agency to yours, wasn't he?"Danny Ahn commented, "Yeah, that's right. But I'm just wondering, didn't you feel pressured when my mom asked you something like that?"Joon Park stated, "No, not at all. As you know, aunt and I are really close; we're like friends. So, I said okay to her right away."Then, Danny Ahn asked Joon Park if he knew that g.o.d was going to become successful.Joon Park answered, "Well no, I had no idea that we would become as big as we have become. But it was certainly something that I gave everything to. I was 28 years old, who came to Korea, hoping to make debut. I even had a job in the States, you know."5-member group g.o.d that debuted in 1999, is one of the most successful first generation K-pop groups out there.(Credit= MBC DNA Mate, sidusHQ)(SBS Star)