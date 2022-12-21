[SBS Star] Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama

On December 21, staff members of an upcoming Netflix original series 'The Girl Downstairs' shared photos of the gift that they received from Suzy.
The presents were warm scarves in many colors―and according to staff members, Suzy even picked the wrapping paper and wrapped the scarves all by herself.
'The Girl Downstairs' is a drama that centers around a K-pop star and an ordinary college student living together in a shared house.
Suzy takes on the role of 'Lee Doo-na', while actor Yang Se Jong plays the male lead, 'Lee Won-joon'.
(Credit= Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)
(SBS Star)