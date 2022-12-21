뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama

[SBS Star] Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.21 17:09 View Count
Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama
Singer/actress Suzy's thoughtful gifts prepared for staff members of her new drama is garnering attention of many.

On December 21, staff members of an upcoming Netflix original series 'The Girl Downstairs' shared photos of the gift that they received from Suzy.
Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama
In the photos, there was a pile of Christmas presents next to a standing banner that reads, "Doo-na's Christmas Present! From Doo-na Santa."

The presents were warm scarves in many colors―and according to staff members, Suzy even picked the wrapping paper and wrapped the scarves all by herself.
Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama
Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama
Along with the photos, the staff members wrote, "Thank you so much, Suzy! I'm so happy because of you.", "Are you an angel?", "Angel Suzy, you're the best.", and many more.

'The Girl Downstairs' is a drama that centers around a K-pop star and an ordinary college student living together in a shared house.

Suzy takes on the role of 'Lee Doo-na', while actor Yang Se Jong plays the male lead, 'Lee Won-joon'.
Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama
The drama will be released on Netflix in the first half of 2023.

(Credit= Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.