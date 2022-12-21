[SBS Star] Suzy Prepares Warm Scarves for All Staff Members of Her New Drama

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress Suzy's thoughtful gifts prepared for staff members of her new drama is garnering attention of many.On December 21, staff members of an upcoming Netflix original series 'The Girl Downstairs' shared photos of the gift that they received from Suzy.In the photos, there was a pile of Christmas presents next to a standing banner that reads, "Doo-na's Christmas Present! From Doo-na Santa."The presents were warm scarves in many colors―and according to staff members, Suzy even picked the wrapping paper and wrapped the scarves all by herself.Along with the photos, the staff members wrote, "Thank you so much, Suzy! I'm so happy because of you.", "Are you an angel?", "Angel Suzy, you're the best.", and many more.'The Girl Downstairs' is a drama that centers around a K-pop star and an ordinary college student living together in a shared house.Suzy takes on the role of 'Lee Doo-na', while actor Yang Se Jong plays the male lead, 'Lee Won-joon'.The drama will be released on Netflix in the first half of 2023.(Credit= Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)