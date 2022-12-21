[SBS Star] Kim Yuna ♥ Ko Woorim Share How Much They Are Enjoying Their Married Life

이미지 확대하기

Retired figure skating champion Kim Yuna and Ko Woorim of crossover male vocal quartet Forestella revealed that they are enjoying their married life.On December 20, one fashion magazine released Kim Yuna's recent interview online.In this interview, Kim Yuna was asked what it is like to be married.With a smile, Kim Yuna answered, "I've been trying to get used to the new pattern of my life that's changed after my marriage. And I'm finding it more and more fun as I'm getting used to it."Then on December 21, Ko Woorim sat down for an interview with another fashion magazine.As it has not been long since he got married, Ko Woolim was also asked about his new life as a married man.Ko Woolim responded, "I feel like my daily life has become stable as I have a life companion now. As myself and one's partner, I wish to become a more confident person from now on."Kim Yuna and Ko Woolim first met in May 2018 when Forestella performed at Kim Yuna's ice skating show 'All that Skate 2018'.Then they started dating about a year later; they had been together for about three years before they got married this October.They began their newlywed life at an apartment complex in Heukseok-dong, Seoul, where Kim Yuna purchased and lived since 2011.Recently, she refurbished the whole place to suit the lifestyle of the two.(Credit= 'yunakim' Instagram)(SBS Star)