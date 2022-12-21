뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Bum Soo Says, "Hyun Bin Directly Reached Out to Me to Sing at His Wedding"
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.21 15:24 View Count
Kim Bum Soo
Singer Kim Bum Soo revealed the story of how he ended up singing at actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's wedding.

On December 21 episode of KBS2's 'Problem Child in House', Kim Bum Soo made a guest appearance.
Kim Bum Soo
During the show, Kim Bum Soo talked about the story of singing a congratulatory song at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding, which took place on March 31.

Kim Bum Soo said, "I sang many OSTs of Hyun Bin's dramas including 'Secret Garden' and 'Hyde Jekyll, Me'. So I always had the feeling that Hyun Bin is my actor."

He shared, "I got a call from Hyun Bin, and he asked me to sang a congratulatory song at their wedding. It was more special because of the feeling of 'my actor'."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
The singer then shared the atmosphere of the wedding, as well as wedding gifts that the couple prepared for their guests

He said, "I was like, 'Is this real?' It felt like I was in a movie scene. It was like an awards ceremony, really. I felt the director would pop up and shout 'cut!'"

He continued, "Both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin shot a lot of commercials, so they prepared high-end wedding gifts for their guests. It almost felt like Christmas."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
(Credit= VAST Entertainment, KBS, Young Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
