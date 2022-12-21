[SBS Star] Kim Bum Soo Says, "Hyun Bin Directly Reached Out to Me to Sing at His Wedding"

On December 21 episode of KBS2's 'Problem Child in House', Kim Bum Soo made a guest appearance.
Kim Bum Soo said, "I sang many OSTs of Hyun Bin's dramas including 'Secret Garden' and 'Hyde Jekyll, Me'. So I always had the feeling that Hyun Bin is my actor."
He shared, "I got a call from Hyun Bin, and he asked me to sang a congratulatory song at their wedding. It was more special because of the feeling of 'my actor'."
He said, "I was like, 'Is this real?' It felt like I was in a movie scene. It was like an awards ceremony, really. I felt the director would pop up and shout 'cut!'"
He continued, "Both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin shot a lot of commercials, so they prepared high-end wedding gifts for their guests. It almost felt like Christmas."
