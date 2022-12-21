뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAWN Shares He Does Not Have Many Friends Because Nobody Approaches Him
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.21 14:10
K-pop artist DAWN shared that it is hard for him to make friends. 

On December 19, DAWN guested on a YouTube show that is hosted by entertainer Park Myung-soo and JOOHONEY of boy group MONSTA X. 

While speaking to Park Myung-soo and JOOHONEY, DAWN told them his worries. 

DAWN said, "It's so hard for me to make friends. No one approaches me first. I mean, it's also that I find it difficult to approach people first, but for some reason, many think that I'm the kind of person with a bad personality, who does dangerous things. I've heard that a lot." 

JOOHONEY stated, "I feel you in that sense. It was because of the impression that many had of me. Ever since I made debut, people told me that I looked scary. I think it was due to my performances where I rap and dance really powerfully." 

DAWN laughingly commented, "Actually, I know what they mean by that. When I first saw you on TV, I was like, 'Wow, he's really scary.' as well." 

JOOHONEY responded, "That's exactly what I'm talking about. I never meant to look scary, but I somehow scared lots of people. Since such a great number of people were scared of me, my company staff even asked me to wear a cap around back in the day. I started doing 'aegyo' on air after that, so that they could change their view of me." 
DAWN
Then, Park Myung-soo said to DAWN, "But you have such a prince-like look, DAWN. I feel like you were popular when you were in school." 

DAWN answered, "Oh no, I wasn't popular at all. I was shy, so I only had a single friend. I only hung out with him. I couldn't even argue with him, because that meant I had to sit all alone at the cafeteria during lunch." 

The K-pop artist continued, "I used to simply feel upset that I didn't have friends, but staring from this year, I began to think that I want to make some friends. Since I realized that I didn't have many people to have lunch or dinner with, I thought I seriously need to try making friends from now on." 

He added, "When I went to festivals recently, I asked 20 different people for their number. I went up to them and was just like, 'Hi, can I have your number?'"; DAWN's awkwardness made Park Myung-soo and JOOHONEY laugh. 
DAWN
Park Myung-soo looked at JOOHONEY, and mentioned him keeps wanting to ask DAWN for his number during their shooting. 

JOOHONEY explained, "I like the sort of face that DAWN has. He's good-looking. It turns out we were both born in 1994 as well. I would love to have his number myself. I want to be friends." 

With a big smile, DAWN responded, "Oh, really? That would be awesome." 
 

(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
