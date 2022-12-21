[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAWN Shares He Does Not Have Many Friends Because Nobody Approaches Him

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DAWN shared that it is hard for him to make friends.On December 19, DAWN guested on a YouTube show that is hosted by entertainer Park Myung-soo and JOOHONEY of boy group MONSTA X.While speaking to Park Myung-soo and JOOHONEY, DAWN told them his worries.DAWN said, "It's so hard for me to make friends. No one approaches me first. I mean, it's also that I find it difficult to approach people first, but for some reason, many think that I'm the kind of person with a bad personality, who does dangerous things. I've heard that a lot."JOOHONEY stated, "I feel you in that sense. It was because of the impression that many had of me. Ever since I made debut, people told me that I looked scary. I think it was due to my performances where I rap and dance really powerfully."DAWN laughingly commented, "Actually, I know what they mean by that. When I first saw you on TV, I was like, 'Wow, he's really scary.' as well."JOOHONEY responded, "That's exactly what I'm talking about. I never meant to look scary, but I somehow scared lots of people. Since such a great number of people were scared of me, my company staff even asked me to wear a cap around back in the day. I started doing 'aegyo' on air after that, so that they could change their view of me."Then, Park Myung-soo said to DAWN, "But you have such a prince-like look, DAWN. I feel like you were popular when you were in school."DAWN answered, "Oh no, I wasn't popular at all. I was shy, so I only had a single friend. I only hung out with him. I couldn't even argue with him, because that meant I had to sit all alone at the cafeteria during lunch."The K-pop artist continued, "I used to simply feel upset that I didn't have friends, but staring from this year, I began to think that I want to make some friends. Since I realized that I didn't have many people to have lunch or dinner with, I thought I seriously need to try making friends from now on."He added, "When I went to festivals recently, I asked 20 different people for their number. I went up to them and was just like, 'Hi, can I have your number?'"; DAWN's awkwardness made Park Myung-soo and JOOHONEY laugh.Park Myung-soo looked at JOOHONEY, and mentioned him keeps wanting to ask DAWN for his number during their shooting.JOOHONEY explained, "I like the sort of face that DAWN has. He's good-looking. It turns out we were both born in 1994 as well. I would love to have his number myself. I want to be friends."With a big smile, DAWN responded, "Oh, really? That would be awesome."(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)(SBS Star)