[SBS Star] "He Is My Other Half" EXID SOLJI & Her Brother State They Could Die for Each Other

SOLJI of K-pop girl group EXID and her older brother shared their great love for each other.On December 20 episode of MBC's television show 'DNA Mate', SOLJI and her older brother Heo Joo-seung made a guest appearance.About her brother, SOLJI commented, "My brother is my best friend. He's like a friend to me, and like my boyfriend as well. Since we're only a year apart, we always together wherever we went. We became close as we went to the same school and academies when we were little."Heo Joo-seung also revealed that SOLJI was his best friend, "SOLJI is the closest friend that I have. We spent much time with one another in our childhood. I'm okay even if I don't have a girlfriend, because I have SOLJI."SOLJI said, "Ever since I was young, I was told that we only have each other. I'm fine without a boyfriend too, as I can do things like going to the movies with my brother."Then, SOLJI explained why she thinks they are closer than some other siblings, "There was a time in middle school when I lived only with my brother. It was just the two of us. My parents were away in another part of the country for their work. So, we did everything by ourselves, including cooking our meals."She continued, "There are certain memories that only we share. We went through a tough and lonely time together. I've lived away from my parents before, but never away from my brother. I naturally came to think that he is my other half."Following that, Heo Joo-seung reminisced the past when SOLJI had to take a break from all activities due to hyperthyroidism.Heo Joo-seung stated, "That was when EXID was gaining lots of popularity. I felt terrible that I didn't take better care of SOLJI as her older brother. I was so upset that I got home drunk one day, and my heart broke when I saw SOLJI at home. I wished that I was sick instead of her. I could still work even if I was sick, but SOLJI couldn't, as her career required her to appear in public all the time, so... I cried my eyes out in front of SOLJI then."SOLJI teared up thinking back to that time, and said, "I felt his love at that time. It was the kind of love that parents have for their children. My dad used to tell me that 'you can say that you love someone when you could die for that person'. My love for my brother is like that. I honestly can give everything up for my brother. I will give everything that I got to him."Heo Joo-seung said, "I can die for SOLJI. She's the most precious person in this world. I always hope that she does well in her life. I hope that more for her than myself."(Credit= MBC DNA Mate)(SBS Star)