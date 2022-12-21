[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun's Agency Denies Her Dating Rumors with Son Heung-min

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Go-eun's management agency has denied rumors that she is dating soccer player Son Heung-min.On December 20, Kim Go-eun's management agency BH Entertainment shared their official response regarding Kim Go-eun and Son Heung-min's dating rumors.BH Entertainment stated, "The dating rumors are not true. The two have never met. (Kim Go-eun) is always a supporter as a (Korean) citizen, especially during the World Cup season."Recently, rumors that Kim Go-eun and Son Heung-min are dating began to spread on various online communities; using the two's alleged Instagram interactions as proof.The rumor speculated that Son Heung-min's private Instagram account and Kim Go-eun's account are following each other, and that Kim Go-eun's management agency head is following the official account of Son Heung-min's team, Tottenham Hotspur, on Instagram.Following the news, actress Jang Hui Ryoung stepped in and shared that the alleged private account of Son Heung-min is actually hers.The actress took to her public account and wrote, "This is my private account. Please stop trying to hack it," along with a screenshot of the private account.(Credit= 'hm_son7' 'ggonekim' 'hehehe0' Instagram)(SBS Star)