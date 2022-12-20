뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares How He Feels to Have Become a Father
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares How He Feels to Have Become a Father

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares How He Feels to Have Become a Father

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.20 18:03
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares How He Feels to Have Become a Father
Actor Hyun Bin shared how he currently feels now that he has become a father. 

On December 20, a press conference for Hyun Bin, actors Hwang Jung Min and Kang Ki Young's upcoming hostage-action movie 'The Point Men' took place at one movie theater in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

The film is based on a real event that took place in Afghanistan in 2007, when 23 Korean missionaries were captured and held hostage. 

Hyun Bin plays the role of 'Dae-shik', working for the National Intelligence Service, who is dispatched to Afghanistan. 

'Dae-shik' teams up with a diplomat 'Jae-ho' (Hwang Jung Min) to negotiate for the release of the hostages, and eventually stage a rescue operation. 
Hyun Bin
Since Hyun Bin's wife actress Son Ye-jin played a crisis negotiator in the movie 'The Negotiation' that they filmed together in 2018, the host of the press conference Park Kyung-rim asked Hyun Bin if Son Ye-jin gave him any advice. 

Hyun Bin answered, "Ah no, she didn't give me any advice. I was a villain in 'The Negotiation', you know. I was a bad guy.", then chuckled. 

Then, Hwang Jung Min asked Hyun Bin with curious eyes, "Were you and Ye-jin not dating each other when you two were filming 'The Negotiation'?" 

Hyun Bin burst out laughing and commented, "No, we weren't then. You totally seemed like a reporter right now!"  
Hyun Bin
After that, Park Kyung-rim congratulated Hyun Bin on welcoming another member of his family last month, and asked how he felt about that. 

Hyun Bin stated, "We've already wrapped up filming for 'The Point Men' before the birth of my son, so continuing with this project now doesn't give me that much of different feelings. My shoulders do feel a little heavier though. But I believe I just have to play my role well, as the head of our family as well as a father." 
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin married one another on the last day of March, and Son Ye-jin gave birth to a healthy son on November 27. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, VAST Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
