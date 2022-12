이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk has completed filming for 'Vigilante', his last project before enlisting in the military.According to reports on December 20, Nam Joo Hyuk finished filming for the upcoming Disney+ series 'Vigilante'.The drama is known to be Nam Joo Hyuk's last project before his military enlistment.However, the date of Nam Joo Hyuk's enlistment is not confirmed as his warrant has not been issued yet.One industry insider told media, "Nam Joo Hyuk planned to enlist right after he completes filming for the drama, but he hadn't received his warrant yet."The insider explained, "Thus, there is a high possibility that he will not start his mandatory military service within December."'Vigilante' is a drama based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name; and it centers around a police university student named 'Ji Yong', who hunts down criminals every weekend.(Credit= Management Soop)(SBS Star)