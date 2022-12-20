뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Tells Why There Are No Photos of Her Face on the Red Carpet in Early Debut
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.20
Actress Han So-hee shared a hilarious reason why there are no photos of her face on the red carpet in her early debut days. 

On December 16, one fashion magazine released a video of Han So-hee on their YouTube channel. 

In this video, Han So-hee was seen sitting down for an interview right before she headed to the venue of 'British Fashion Awards' in the capital city of England―London. 

About getting invited to such a big event, Han So-hee commented, "I'm here as a model for a makeup brand today. Since 'British Fashion Awards' is a huge event, I can't wait to be there. I'm really looking forward to it. I also feel honored to have come to London, as someone who represents Korea." 
Han So-hee
Then, Han So-hee was asked if there were any memorable moments from the past that happened on the red carpet, since she is about to go on it soon. 

Han So-hee laughed and stated, "Oh, I remember when I went on the red carpet for the very first time. I think it was a press conference for my drama 'Money Flower'. That was my first time going to a public event. At that time, I just bowed and bowed in front of the press." 

She laughingly continued, "Later on when I checked photos from the press conference, I couldn't find my face anywhere. It turned out that I was bowing the whole time when they were taking photos that the photographers couldn't capture my face in their photos. That's the most memorable moment from a red carpet event." 
Han So-hee
After that, Han So-hee shared that she actually still gets very nervous on the red carpet.

Han So-hee said, "Back in the day, those camera flashes hurt my eyes. That's no longer the case, but I definitely still get nervous on the red carpet. The nervousness hits me every time, but I just try to act natural." 

The actress added, "Because I feel so nervous on the red carpet, I tend to look different on photos to my usual self. So, I tried to smile as naturally as I can. The photos that get taken with my natural smile make me look the prettiest on the red carpet, I think." 
 

(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
