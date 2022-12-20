[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Tells Why There Are No Photos of Her Face on the Red Carpet in Early Debut

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee shared a hilarious reason why there are no photos of her face on the red carpet in her early debut days.On December 16, one fashion magazine released a video of Han So-hee on their YouTube channel.In this video, Han So-hee was seen sitting down for an interview right before she headed to the venue of 'British Fashion Awards' in the capital city of England―London.About getting invited to such a big event, Han So-hee commented, "I'm here as a model for a makeup brand today. Since 'British Fashion Awards' is a huge event, I can't wait to be there. I'm really looking forward to it. I also feel honored to have come to London, as someone who represents Korea."Then, Han So-hee was asked if there were any memorable moments from the past that happened on the red carpet, since she is about to go on it soon.Han So-hee laughed and stated, "Oh, I remember when I went on the red carpet for the very first time. I think it was a press conference for my drama 'Money Flower'. That was my first time going to a public event. At that time, I just bowed and bowed in front of the press."She laughingly continued, "Later on when I checked photos from the press conference, I couldn't find my face anywhere. It turned out that I was bowing the whole time when they were taking photos that the photographers couldn't capture my face in their photos. That's the most memorable moment from a red carpet event."After that, Han So-hee shared that she actually still gets very nervous on the red carpet.Han So-hee said, "Back in the day, those camera flashes hurt my eyes. That's no longer the case, but I definitely still get nervous on the red carpet. The nervousness hits me every time, but I just try to act natural."The actress added, "Because I feel so nervous on the red carpet, I tend to look different on photos to my usual self. So, I tried to smile as naturally as I can. The photos that get taken with my natural smile make me look the prettiest on the red carpet, I think."(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)