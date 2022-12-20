[SBS Star] The Mysterious Girl in NewJeans' 'Ditto' MV Reveals to Be This Actress

이미지 확대하기

The mysterious girl in the new music video of K-pop girl group NewJeans was none other than actress Park Ji Hu.On December 19, NewJeans dropped two music videos for the group's pre-release song, 'Ditto'.Shortly after the music video release, fans were wondering who is the mysterious girl in the music video.In the music video, one mysterious girl named 'Hee-su' played the parts of an ordinary school girl alongside NewJeans members.She was seen filming the members when they're dancing and chatting, but when she woke up the next day, all the girls were gone.It turned out the girl had not been recording NewJeans at all; and all were part of her imagination.When you watch the music video till the very end, the credit mentions Park Ji Hu's name alongside the music video's male lead, actor Choi Hyun-wook.Park Ji Hu also took to her personal Instagram and shared a series of photos taken at the music video set, with a caption, "Ban Hee-su".You can watch 'Ditto' music video below:(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, '03_hu' Instagram)(SBS Star)