[SBS Star] The Mysterious Girl in NewJeans' 'Ditto' MV Reveals to Be This Actress

On December 19, NewJeans dropped two music videos for the group's pre-release song, 'Ditto'.
Shortly after the music video release, fans were wondering who is the mysterious girl in the music video.
She was seen filming the members when they're dancing and chatting, but when she woke up the next day, all the girls were gone.
When you watch the music video till the very end, the credit mentions Park Ji Hu's name alongside the music video's male lead, actor Choi Hyun-wook.
Park Ji Hu also took to her personal Instagram and shared a series of photos taken at the music video set, with a caption, "Ban Hee-su".
(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, '03_hu' Instagram)
(SBS Star)