[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Reveals that She Forgot Her Lines After Getting Slapped by Im Ji Yeon

Actress Song Hye Kyo revealed that she completely forgot her lines when she got slapped by actress Im Ji Yeon.On December 20, a press conference for Netflix's upcoming series 'The Glory' took place at one hotel in Seoul.When the cast talked about some memorable scenes that they filmed, Song Hye Kyo laughingly said, "I vividly remember the scene where I got slapped by Ji Yeon. It was actually where I slapped her as well. It wasn't an easy scene. The director wanted us to do it at once, so..."The actress continued, "Although I've been working in this industry for a long time, I never got slapped this properly before. It really was a proper slap. When she slapped me, my mind went blank. Nothing came to my mind at that moment. I even forgot my lines; I couldn't remember what I had to say next."In the end, Song Hye Kyo explained that the production team had to halt filming for a bit and both her and Im Ji Yeon took a short break from their shooting.Song Hye Kyo stated, "During that break, I went to see myself in the mirror, and there was a hand mark on my face in red. It was the same for Ji Yeon. We couldn't carry on with our shooting right away, so we applied an ice pack on the red marks for a while. We were able to shoot again once we were done with soothing our skin."Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye Kyo) puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes in 'The Glory'.'The Glory' marks Song Hye Kyo's comeback in about a year since her last project 'We're Breaking Up Now'.(Credit= 'netflixkr' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)