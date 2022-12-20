[SBS Star] "I Thought They Recognized Me as MONSTA X, but..." SHOWNU Was Mistaken as a Driver?

이미지 확대하기

SHOWNU of K-pop boy group MONSTA X talked about the time when he was mistaken as a driver.On December 16, MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment released SHOWNU's vlog online.The agency explained that this vlog was filmed before he began his national mandatory duty in July last year.The vlog showed SHOWNU working on his music and just spending time on his own at his studio.After showing himself singing and having some snacks, SHOWNU looked at the camera and made a comment, "I'm going to turn the camera off after I tell you something interesting that happened yesterday."SHOWNU said, "Around 10 o'clock last night, I parked my car outside my studio. It was a shared parking lot with a restaurant. After I got out of my car and walked towards my studio, I saw two people in the parking lot. They were just sitting on concrete."He continued, "As soon as our eyes met, they were like, 'Oh, it's you, right?' I instantly thought they recognized me as MONSTA X. But since that parking lot was close to my studio and stuff, I didn't want them to know that I was me. So, I told them, 'No, no. I'm not.' He resumed, "Then, they responded with a confused look on their face, 'But why are you responding it weirdly like that?'"He laughingly stated, "When I heard this, I thought to myself, 'Oh, no. They definitely recognized me. They totally know who I am.' As I was thinking that in my head, they asked me, 'You are our replacement driver (those that make a living by delivering inebriated people and their cars home), aren't you? Why are you keep pretending like you're not our driver?'"SHOWNU wrapped up the story by stating, "I walked away while waving my hands side-to-side and telling them, 'No, no. I'm not your driver.' It's not that interesting though, right? Yeah... This was what happened last night. I just wanted to tell you this!"It turned out a funny misunderstanding like this occurred, because both SHOWNU and the two people did not use a subject in their sentences; this hilarious story is making many fans laugh.(Credit= 'MONSTA X' YouTube)(SBS Star)