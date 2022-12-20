[SBS Star] Park So Dam Talks About Her Recent Fight With Cancer

On December 19, the press premiere of upcoming movie 'Phantom' took place at CGV Yongsan iPark Mall, Seoul.
Park So Dam said, "I'm sorry for making so many people to worry about me. I always tell my fans to be healthy, but I was the one who couldn't keep that promise. I'm sorry."
She explained, "I met this project when I was in a struggle. I kept saying thank you to the director because he gave me the courage to grab this opportunity. I was happy to meet great cast members through this project. I will try to keep my promise to be healthy, both physically and internally."
'Phantom' takes place in 1933 and tells the story of a group of Koreans held in a hotel and suspected of being spies for the Korean government.
The film is expected to hit the theaters this coming January.
(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)