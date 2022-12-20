[SBS Star] Park So Dam Talks About Her Recent Fight With Cancer

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park So Dam shared her feelings of returning to screen after a year of battling cancer.On December 19, the press premiere of upcoming movie 'Phantom' took place at CGV Yongsan iPark Mall, Seoul.During the press conference, Park So Dam opened up about her year-long fight with thyroid cancer.Park So Dam said, "I'm sorry for making so many people to worry about me. I always tell my fans to be healthy, but I was the one who couldn't keep that promise. I'm sorry."The actress also revealed that she wasn't able to speak or move well right after the surgery.She explained, "I met this project when I was in a struggle. I kept saying thank you to the director because he gave me the courage to grab this opportunity. I was happy to meet great cast members through this project. I will try to keep my promise to be healthy, both physically and internally."'Phantom' takes place in 1933 and tells the story of a group of Koreans held in a hotel and suspected of being spies for the Korean government.The film is expected to hit the theaters this coming January.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)