[SBS Star] VIDEO: NAYEON Shares the Reason Why All Members of TWICE Decided to Renew Their Contract
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.19 18:20 View Count
NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE shared why all nine members of the group decided to renew their contract with JYP Entertainment this summer. 

On December 18, one fashion magazine sat NAYEON down for a brief interview following a photo shoot. 

During the interview, NAYEON was asked whether she achieved all the goals that she set for this year. 

NAYEON answered, "I don't tend to have any clear goals that I want to achieve, but I did make debut as a soloist. That was something really big, because I have dreamed of that happening for years. The promotions were much more meaningful, as lots of ONCE (the name of TWICE's official fandom) were there with me. So, I was very happy about that."  

She continued, "There is also something that I had not been able to achieve this year, and it's to do with my driver's license. I got my driver's license a long, long time ago, but I still haven't driven a car myself. Yeah...", then awkwardly smiled. 
NAYEON
Then, the magazine staff mentioned the renewal of contract of all TWICE members with JYP Entertainment this year. 

Regarding this, NAYEON said, "Ah, yes. Since our group consists of lots of members, I'm sure each of us had different reasons why we've decided to renew our contract, but... There were a few things in common. We all still wanted to promote with each other, and we wanted to stay as TWICE. Our thoughts matched in terms of that." 
NAYEON
After that, NAYEON mentioned recently giving headphones to JYP Entertainment's hoobae group ITZY as gifts. 

NAYEON told why she gifted them headphones, "I frequently met the members of ITZY during recordings for music shows. They seemed to have hectic lives. So, I just really wanted to give them something. But I wanted to give them something practical." 

She went on, "When I was thinking hard on what to get them, I heard that they were going on a concert tour around the world. During my concert tour, my headphones were my best friend. It was so useful that I thought it would be good if they had them. I found out that none of them had headphones, so I decided to go for headphones as their gifts. After they received them, they all texted me, expressing their gratitude." 
 

TWICE debuted in October 2015; their members include NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYEON, CHAEYOUNG and TZUYU. 

(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
