[SBS Star] "It Was Initially GOT6" BAMBAM Says He Joined GOT7 Thanks to YG Ent. Yang Hyun Suk

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed his dramatic story of joining the group 6 months before debut.On December 18, a video of BAMBAM was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel.The video showed popular YouTubers/comedians sitting down for a conversation with BAMBAM.During the conversation, one of them asked BAMBAM if he could tell them when the hardest time of his trainee days was.BAMBAM answered, "I was a trainee for three years, and I think the last year of my life as a trainee was the most difficult time for me. My contract was about to end; I only had six months left, but I wasn't part of the soon-to-debut group. GOT7 wasn't GOT7 from the beginning. It was actually GOT6. I wasn't part of the team at first."The YouTubers gasped in surprised and asked how he managed to become a member of GOT7, and BAMBAM explained, "At that time, YG Entertainment was filming a show called 'WIN: WHO IS NEXT'. The head of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun Suk wanted 'WIN: WHO IS NEXT' YG trainees to have a battle with trainees at JYP Entertainment."He continued, "One of the guys who was supposed to participate in the battle as a JYP trainee got injured, so he couldn't go to the battle. So, my company was like, 'Okay, BAMBAM. You go to the battle instead of him.' I danced in his spot and the battle ended like that."Following the battle, Yang Hyun Suk said to J.Y. Park, 'Your trainee named BAMBAM really snatched my attention.' When Yang Hyun Suk left, J.Y. Park told the company staff to make me GOT6. We became GOT7 after I joined the group, and that's how I made debut."GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the members consisting of BAMBAM, JAY B, JINYOUNG, MARK, YUGYEOM, JACKSON and YOUNGJAE.Upon their contract expiration in the beginning of 2021, they all left JYP Entertainment and each joined a different agency.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)