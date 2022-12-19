[SBS Star] 2NE1 Minzy Pays Tribute to Her Late Dance Instructor, Stephen Boss

이미지 확대하기

Minzy of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 paid tribute to her former dance instructor, Stephen Boss.On December 15, Minzy took to her personal Instagram and shared an old photo.In the photo, young Minzy is seen dancing in a practice room with Stephen Boss.Along with the photo, Minzy wrote, "I was about 14 when I first met him. He was my dance teacher that taught me a lot of thins. Thank you so much for everything."She continued, "We must always remember his legacy. It still breaks my heart. We love you, and miss you. Goodbye, my hero."Stephen "tWitch" Boss was an American choreographer, producer, and television personality.He is best known for being a co-host/executive producer of NBC's 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.He was found dead at a motel in Los Angeles, California on December 13 (local time). He was 40.The death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.(Credit= '_minzy_mz' 'sir_twitch_alot' Instagram)(SBS Star)