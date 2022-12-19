뉴스
[SBS Star] "Uneasy Lies the Head that Wears a Crown" RM Tells How Pressured He Feels About Being BTS
[SBS Star] "Uneasy Lies the Head that Wears a Crown" RM Tells How Pressured He Feels About Being BTS

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.19 16:25 Updated 2022.12.19 16:26 View Count
RM of K-pop boy group BTS revealed he feels pressured, but happy about being a member of BTS. 

On December 18, RM's interview was aired on KBS' news show 'KBS News 9'. 

During the interview, the interviewer mentioned the beginning of BTS' military service that started off with JIN on December 13. 

Regarding JIN's military enlistment, RM stated, "A lot of things happened until now, both individual-wise and group-wise, and it kind of felt like we are finally closing one chapter of BTS with JIN's enlistment. It's a moment that had to come, and also a moment that we expected to come, so it felt like we're turning a page of the chapter called BTS, and moving onto a new one." 

He continued, "I definitely have complicated feelings, but I feel calm about it at the same time. JIN didn't say much about his military enlistment. Many things probably went around his head, but he just told us, 'I'll be back safely. I'll tell you what it's like once I'm there.' I know that he's going to do well at the military training center, so I'm waiting for him with a calm and cool attitude." 
RM
After that, the interviewer said, "I recently listened to the tracks in your latest solo album 'Indigo', and for some reason, I felt frustration and emptiness that came along with your huge success in the songs." 

RM responded, "Wow, yeah. That's totally right. There is a well-known saying, 'uneasy lies the head that wears a crown'. My crown called 'BTS' certainly do feel heavy on my head. It sometimes even hurts me. But it's a crown that is precious to me. I'm so loved, all thanks to the blessings that people around the world sent me. I'm a lucky person. I remind myself that all the time." 

He resumed, "I want to take this life as my faith. So, instead of turning depressed and complaining about my crown being too heavy, I wanted to show everyone that I'm accepting my faith. Through my songs, I wanted to tell them that I'm thinking positively about this crown on my head, even though it gives me rough times." 
RM
RM also talked about his recent busy days of him taking part in different activities by himself, "Solo promotions give me much more time, but I do have higher-density schedules. What I mean by that is that when I'm with my fellow members, I just have to be responsible for 1/7 of the stuff that we had to do, but I have to do everything by myself now, so... It seems like everything requires more responsibility and concentration." 

Then, RM shared when about the 7-member BTS could be seen again, "There are a great number of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) across the globe who believe in us―BTS. Not all of us like getting a tattoo, but we recently got a matching tattoo. We tattooed '7' on different parts of our bodies. With that sort of mind in our hearts, we will do our best to get together as soon as we can."

He added, "We all need to serve our mandatory military duty for 18 months, and there's nothing I can really do about that. However, I will do everything I can to get all of us together in the near future, for something that only we can do." 
RM
(Credit= 'KBS News' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
