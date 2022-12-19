[SBS Star] Kim Saeron to Face Trial After Indictment

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Saeron has been indicted by the prosecution for drunk driving.According to reports on December 19, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Kim Saeron without detention for violating the Road Traffic Act.This means that the charges against Kim Saeron have been officially announced; and that she will face trial.The passenger that was with her at the time of the accident will also face trial without detention on charges of aiding and abetting drunk driving.Previously on May 18, Kim Saeron was arrested after crashing into an electrical transformer at Hakdong intersection, Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.She was driving under the influence of alcohol; and her blood alcohol concentration level was 0.2%.Following the accident, Kim Saeron shared a handwritten letter of apology, stating, "Due to my inappropriate decision and actions, I caused damages to so many people, including business owners in the area, citizens, and public service workers. I failed to act with consideration and responsibility. I sincerely apologize for causing the incident."(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)