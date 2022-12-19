뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Saeron to Face Trial After Indictment
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Saeron to Face Trial After Indictment

[SBS Star] Kim Saeron to Face Trial After Indictment

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.19 15:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Saeron to Face Trial After Indictment
Actress Kim Saeron has been indicted by the prosecution for drunk driving.

According to reports on December 19, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Kim Saeron without detention for violating the Road Traffic Act.

This means that the charges against Kim Saeron have been officially announced; and that she will face trial.

The passenger that was with her at the time of the accident will also face trial without detention on charges of aiding and abetting drunk driving.
Kim Saeron
Previously on May 18, Kim Saeron was arrested after crashing into an electrical transformer at Hakdong intersection, Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

She was driving under the influence of alcohol; and her blood alcohol concentration level was 0.2%.

Following the accident, Kim Saeron shared a handwritten letter of apology, stating, "Due to my inappropriate decision and actions, I caused damages to so many people, including business owners in the area, citizens, and public service workers. I failed to act with consideration and responsibility. I sincerely apologize for causing the incident."
Kim Saeron
(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.