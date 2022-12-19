[SBS Star] "Live Long and Healthy Lives" IU Gifts g.o.d a Box Full of Ginseng

On December 16, g.o.d's member/actor Yoon Kye-sang took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo.
Along with the photo, Yoon Kye-sang wrote, "Ji-eun (IU's real name), thank you..."
When g.o.d made an appearance on IU's ongoing YouTube series 'IU's Palette', IU shared that her g.o.d bias was Yoon Kye-sang.
To this, g.o.d's leader Park Joon-hyung said, "Okay, we'll make sure to live long. I'll eat good food, and even chew on ginseng gum so that I can live really long."
(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, 'yoonkyesang.official' Instagram)
(SBS Star)