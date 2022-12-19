[SBS Star] "Live Long and Healthy Lives" IU Gifts g.o.d a Box Full of Ginseng

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress IU's thoughtful gift for her all-time favorite group g.o.d brought laughter among fans.On December 16, g.o.d's member/actor Yoon Kye-sang took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo.In the photo, Yoon Kye-sang is seen standing next to a box of wild ginseng, with an astonished expression on his face.Along with the photo, Yoon Kye-sang wrote, "Ji-eun (IU's real name), thank you..."When g.o.d made an appearance on IU's ongoing YouTube series 'IU's Palette', IU shared that her g.o.d bias was Yoon Kye-sang.IU said to g.o.d members, "I want you all to live long and healthy lives..."To this, g.o.d's leader Park Joon-hyung said, "Okay, we'll make sure to live long. I'll eat good food, and even chew on ginseng gum so that I can live really long."Upon seeing the cutest interaction between IU and g.o.d, fans commented, "She never fails to pick the best present ever.", "IU's just like all other K-pop fangirls. So cute!", and more.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, 'yoonkyesang.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)