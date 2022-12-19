[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Says Seeing Minhwan Made Him Think that He Is Not Ready to Get Married Yet

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocal Lee Hong Gi shared seeing the group's drummer Minhwan made him think to himself that it is not time for him to get married yet.On December 17 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Lee Hong Gi and FTISLAND's bassist Lee Jae Jin made a guest appearance.During the talk, HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior asked Lee Hong Gi if he was jealous of Minhwan being married and having three children already.Without hesitating for a single second, Lee Hong Gi answered, "Ah, actually no. After witnessing what Minhwan is like following his marriage, I came to the conclusion that I wasn't ready to get married yet."The K-pop star went on, "First of all, taking care of children seems really hard. Being a father doesn't seem so easy. And Minhwan doesn't have much time to himself."He continued, "Recently, we went to Japan for our concert tour. At the airport, Minhwan had mixed emotions on his face. He had sad eyes, but he was smiling. He was like, 'I'm so worried about my wife and kids, but I can't be happier. I can sleep as long as I like and drink alcohol. I'm free!'", then chuckled.In response to this, Lee Su-geun playfully commented, "But as far as I know, you never rest when it comes to dating. You're always dating someone, Hong Gi."Lee Hong Gi burst out laughing, but he did not respond to Lee Su-geun's statement; he only laughed for ages.In September 2017, Minhwan and Yulhee―a former member of girl group LABOUM―confirmed their relationship, and they officially married each other in January 2018.Their son Jae-yul was born in May the same year of their marriage, and their twin girls Ah-rin and Ah-yoon were born in February 2020.They are the youngest K-pop star couple to get married and have children.(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram, JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)