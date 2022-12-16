[SBS Star] "If It Wasn't for Him..." Jo Kwon Shares Lee Yi Kyung Once Saved His Life

이미지 확대하기

Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM shared that actor Lee Yi Kyung is his life-saver.On December 15 episode of MBC's television show 'Midnight Horror Story', Jo Kwon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jo Kwon recalled the time in the past when he almost died, but was saved by Lee Yi KyungJo Kwon said, "Yi Kyung and I go long way back. We were born in the same year, so it didn't take us too long to become close to one another. Back in the day when I was busy with promotions as a member of 2AM, Yi Kyung was busy with his shootings for a drama."He continued, "At that time, I was so tired that I fell asleep in our car in the parking lot of MBC headquarters. When I was deeply asleep, Yi Kyung called me. I was like, 'Shall I pick it up or not?' I was too tired, you know. So, I let it ring for a while. I ended up getting up and picking up his call."He resumed, "It turned out gas from a mini heater in the car was leaking then. My manager was asleep next to me, and he was really deeply asleep; he didn't even know that the phone rang. I thank Yi Kyung so much for calling me at that moment."In response to this, Lee Yi Kyung commented, "Yeah, I remember that. I even called Jo Kwon not just once, but twice. For some reason, I just got the feeling that I had to call him at that very moment."As other hosts and guests listened to this, they gasped in surprise, and wondered how Lee Yi Kyung knew that Jo Kwon was in danger.Jo Kwon responded, "I know. I mean, I have pretty great gut feelings too, but Yi Kyung's gut feelings amaze me sometimes. Yi Kyung saved my life. Back then, lots of articles were released saying how Yi Kyung saved my life."(Credit= MBC Midnight Horror Story)(SBS Star)