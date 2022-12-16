[SBS Star] NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies

이미지 확대하기

MINJI of K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed that she received numerous offers from entertainment agencies before her debut.On December 14 episode of tvN's 'Yu Quiz on the Block', NewJeans members appeared as guests.During the show, the show's host Yu Jae Seok asked MINJI, "You must've been really famous in school. You transferred when you were in middle school, right? I was told about the story."To this, MINJI shyly smiled and shared, "I often get business cards (from entertainment agencies)."Yu Jae Seok asked her back, saying, "Have you received business cards from most of the agencies?", and MINJI said, "Yeah."MINJI spent about four years under SOURCE MUSIC and ADOR as a trainee, and eventually debuted as a member of NewJeans in July 2022.(Credit= tvN Yu Quiz on the Block, Online Community)(SBS Star)