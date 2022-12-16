뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies

[SBS Star] NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.16 16:26 View Count
NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies
MINJI of K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed that she received numerous offers from entertainment agencies before her debut.

On December 14 episode of tvN's 'Yu Quiz on the Block', NewJeans members appeared as guests.
NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies
During the show, the show's host Yu Jae Seok asked MINJI, "You must've been really famous in school. You transferred when you were in middle school, right? I was told about the story."

To this, MINJI shyly smiled and shared, "I often get business cards (from entertainment agencies)."
NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies
Yu Jae Seok asked her back, saying, "Have you received business cards from most of the agencies?", and MINJI said, "Yeah."

MINJI spent about four years under SOURCE MUSIC and ADOR as a trainee, and eventually debuted as a member of NewJeans in July 2022.
NewJeans MINJI Reveals That She Received Offers from Countless Agencies
(Credit= tvN Yu Quiz on the Block, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.