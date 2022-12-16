뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds

[SBS Star] "Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.16 14:01 View Count
"Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JINs Older Brother Responds
K-pop boy group BTS member JIN's older brother shared a hilarious response to an acquaintance who asks if he gave JIN some pocket money before entering the military training center.

On December 13, JIN officially enlisted in the military through a recruit training center located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.
"Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds
Following his enlistment, his older brother took to his personal Instagram and shared a warm message for him.

Along with a photo of a purple banner that reads, "We welcome BTS' Kim Seok-jin and all other soldiers," JIN's brother wrote, "Return safely."
"Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds
Among hundreds of comments left at the post by ARMYs, one acquaintance of JIN's brother asked, "Did you give him (JIN) some pocket money so that he can buy snacks in the military? Should I have given some?"

To this, JIN's brother replied, "Well, I'm the one who receives allowance (from JIN). But hyung, you can just give it to me."
"Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds
Meanwhile, JIN will receive five weeks of basic military training at the training center; until his deployment to a unit.

The expected date of JIN's discharge is June 12, 2024.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'sun_dad90' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.