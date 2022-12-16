[SBS Star] "Did You Give JIN Some Pocket Money?" BTS JIN's Older Brother Responds

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS member JIN's older brother shared a hilarious response to an acquaintance who asks if he gave JIN some pocket money before entering the military training center.On December 13, JIN officially enlisted in the military through a recruit training center located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.Following his enlistment, his older brother took to his personal Instagram and shared a warm message for him.Along with a photo of a purple banner that reads, "We welcome BTS' Kim Seok-jin and all other soldiers," JIN's brother wrote, "Return safely."Among hundreds of comments left at the post by ARMYs, one acquaintance of JIN's brother asked, "Did you give him (JIN) some pocket money so that he can buy snacks in the military? Should I have given some?"To this, JIN's brother replied, "Well, I'm the one who receives allowance (from JIN). But hyung, you can just give it to me."Meanwhile, JIN will receive five weeks of basic military training at the training center; until his deployment to a unit.The expected date of JIN's discharge is June 12, 2024.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'sun_dad90' Instagram)(SBS Star)