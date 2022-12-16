[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Says He Recently Tried to Set a Guy Up with Jeon So Min but He Said No

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared that he recently tried to fix a guy up with actress Jeon So Min, but he refused to get to know Jeon So Min.On December 15 episode of tvN's television show 'The Skip Dating', Yu Jae Seok revealed an interesting fact about Jeon So Min.On this day, one of the female guests stated that it always worked out well with guys who her mutual friends or co-workers set up for them.After hearing this, Yu Jae Seok commented, "So Min is pretty confident when it comes to those sorts of date as well."Jeon So Min responded, "I definitely went on set-up dates a lot when I was young, but my success rate wasn't as high. It was like 50 percent."Right then, Yu Jae Seok laughed as if he just remembered something, and said, "Actually, I tried to set So Min up with someone I know not too long ago. I told him that it was So Min, but he was like, 'No, I'm good'. So, the set-up date ended up not happening."With an awkward smile, Jeon So Min stated, "This isn't anything embarrassing, okay? He said that he was too busy right now, so he wants to meet up with me next year, if there will be another opportunity."Even though Jeon So Min gave an explanation, Yu Jae Seok continued making fun of her by saying, "I clearly told him that it's So Min. But he said no. He was like, 'I'll be too busy for a while.' Their set-up date didn't even happen!"Jeon So Min burst out laughing and said while looking at the camera, "I'm okay, really."But singer NUKSAL, who was listening to their conversation next to them, covered his face and could not stop laughing for ages.In the end, Jeon So Min slapped Yu Jae Seok hard on his shoulder.(Credit= tvN The Skip Dating)(SBS Star)