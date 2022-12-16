뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki·Jeon Yeo Been Attend 'Vincenzo' Wrap Party that Was Postponed Until Now
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.16 11:04
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki·Jeon Yeo Been Attend Vincenzo Wrap Party that Was Postponed Until Now
The team of 'Vincenzo', including actor Song Joong Ki and actress Jeon Yeo Been, gathered together for a wrap party that was postponed until now. 

On December 14, some videos and photos from tvN's successful drama 'Vincenzo' wrap party were uploaded online. 

Actually, it was a surprise that their wrap party was taking place now, because it has been over a year and a half since their drama ended; the first episode of 'Vincenzo' was aired in February 2021, and the last one was broadcast in May 2021.  

It is said that 'Vincenzo' team could not have a wrap party due to the worsening COVID-19 situation at that time, which led to the wrap party being delayed. 

Not all team members of the team were able to come to the wrap party that was held a year and seven months after the drama ended, but the majority had come to celebrate the day together despite their busy schedule. 
Song Joong Ki
At the wrap party, Song Joong Ki took the microphone and jokingly commented, "I mean, seriously though. I'm surprised that so many of you guys have come today. Aren't you guys busy? Hey, OOO. Aren't you working these days?"

His playful remark made everybody at the wrap party laugh hard. 
 

When Song Joong Ki still had a microphone in his hand, one production team member said to Song Joong Ki, "Don't you think the second season of 'Vincenzo' should be out?", and all people joined him and expressed their hope for 'Vincenzo 2'. 

In response to this, Song Joong Ki laughed and asked, "But some characters are dead. What are we going to do about that?" 

K-pop boy group 2PM's member Ok Taec Yeon, whose character in the drama was killed by 'Vincenzo' (Song Joong Ki), commented, "Well, we can bring them back to life!" 

At the end of the wrap party, Jeon Yeo Been began chanting one of the catchy and repeated lines in 'Vincenzo', then Song Joong Ki and the rest of the team chanted them along with each other. 
 

(Credit= tvN Vincenzo, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
