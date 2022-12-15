[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sang Soon Needs to Get His Outfit for a Photo Shoot Confirmed by Lee Hyo-ri?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Sang Soon shared that he needs to get his outfit for a photo shoot confirmed by his wife K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri.On December 11, singer Jung Jae-hyung updated his YouTube channel with a new video.In this video, Jung Jae-hyung was seen visiting a photo studio for a photo shoot for new profile photos.When he was finished with his photo shoot, he went to see Lee Sang Soon, who was getting ready for his own photo shoot.As the last touch of his style of the day, Lee Sang Soon put a fur jacket on, which instantly snatched Jung Jae-hyung's attention.Jung Jae-hyung commented, "It looks nice on you. It looks good. I like it, you look like a bear."Lee Sang Soon said with a smile, "Well, this is nothing! Now, I've got to get this confirmed by my wife."Jung Jae-hyung responded, "Oh!", then laughed.After that, Jung Jae-hyung asked the members of staff at the photo studio to wave goodbye to his camera as he was leaving.Lee Sang Soon witnessed him doing this, and jokingly stated, "Wow, everyone must have a hard time when they're with you. Just hurry up and go home, okay?"To this, Jung Jae Hyung said, "Alright, alright. Do come on my YouTube with Hyo-ri soon!"Previously, it was shared that Jung Jae-hyung set Lee Sang Soon up with Lee Hyo-ri.At that time, he laughingly said, "I actually tried to fix him up with other female celebrities, but nobody was interested in that. They were all like, 'No'. Hyo-ri was the only one who was willing to meet him."But he explained that it was also because he really thought Lee Sang Soon was a great guy, and the two would get along very well.Lee Sang Soon and Lee Hyo-ri married each other in September 2013; they live in Jeju Island together.(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, 'gudu_agio' Instagram)(SBS Star)