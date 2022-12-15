[SBS Star] VIDEO: All 7 Members of Block B Perform Together for the First Time in 5 Years

이미지 확대하기

The seven members of K-pop boy group Block B―ZICO, TAEIL, B-BOMB, JAEHYO, U-KWON, PARKKYUNG and P.O performed together for the first time in a long time.On December 14, 'the 28th Republic of Korea Marine Corps Music Concert' was held at COEX Artium Hall, Seoul, and P.O hosted the event on this day.In his black military uniform of the Marine Corps, P.O said to the audience towards the end of the event, "Everyone, I have a Christmas gift for you. These sorts of performances are something that you won't be able to watch anywhere else; you'll only be able to watch them here."He continued with a smile, "Yes, that's right. It's Block B time! I see a lot of our fans have come here today. Thank you so much for that. Please welcome to the stage, Block B!"As soon as Block B members came up on stage, loud screams filled the concert hall.At the event, Block B performed their hit songs including 'HER', 'Yesterday', 'Very Good', and 'Shall We Dance' as an encore performance.Even though it has been years since the seven of them performed together, all their performances were completely flawless.The last time Block B performed as a whole was back in January 2018, at the group's concert.After that, each member of Block B fulfilled their national mandatory duty as an active duty soldier/public service worker.Since they started their duty at different times, it was not possible to see them performing together until now.Currently, P.O is serving his duty as a member of the Marine Corps, specifically as part of their band.It was not for a music show or festival, but it seemed like Block B did not want to miss the opportunity to perform together for the first time in almost five years.They were previously spotted practicing altogether at a dance studio at ZICO's label, which excited fans even more for 'the 28th Republic of Korea Marine Corps Music Concert'.P.O is expected to be discharged from the military in September 2023, and fans are hoping to see more of 7-member Block B performances from then.(Credit= 'WritersBlock-B' YouTube, 'pyojihoon_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)