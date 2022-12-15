뉴스
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says BLACKPINK Was Her Inspiration to Become a Singer
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says BLACKPINK Was Her Inspiration to Become a Singer

[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says BLACKPINK Was Her Inspiration to Become a Singer

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.15 16:46
LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says BLACKPINK Was Her Inspiration to Become a Singer
KAZUHA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM recalled the moment when she attended BLACKPINK's concert in Osaka, Japan.

On December 13, the behind-the-scenes video of the '2022 MAMA' was released on YouTube.

This year's 'MAMA' was held at Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan.
LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says BLACKPINK Was Her Inspiration to Become a Singer
While waiting on standby behind the stage with her fellow member Huh Yunjin, KAZUHA smiled and said, "I've seen a performance here before."

As Huh Yunjin asks, "Really? Did you watch a ballet performance?", KAZUHA shared, "No, BLACKPINK's performance in 2018."

KAZUHA explained that she was one of the thousands of audience at 'BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018: Special Final in Kyocera Dome Osaka'.
LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says BLACKPINK Was Her Inspiration to Become a Singer
Born and raised in Osaka, KAZUHA has been expressing her admiration for BLACKPINK on many interviews.

She said that BLACKPINK sparked her love for K-pop, and she was inspired to pursue her dream of becoming a K-pop singer herself.

Upon watching the video, fans commented, "She seems so emotional to perform on the same stage.", "I love KAZUHA's debut story so much.", "I hope one day she could meet BLACKPINK in person.", and more.
 

(Credit= 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
