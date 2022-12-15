[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gets Shy While Speaking to IVE WONYOUNG

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee was spotted getting shy while talking to WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE at 'AAA'.On December 13, an annual awards ceremony 'Asia Artist Awards' (AAA) took place at Nagoya Civic General Gymnasium, Japan.At this year's 'AAA', WONYOUNG and LeeTeuk of boy group Super Junior were chosen as the hosts.Many actors/actresses as well as K-pop stars graced 'AAA' with their presence on this day, and one of them was Han So-hee.At the end of the event, all actors/actresses, K-pop stars and hosts gathered on stage for a photo together.At that time, Han So-hee happened to sit next to WONYOUNG.When Han So-hee shyly turned to WONYOUNG, her eyes met WONYOUNG's eyes.They instantly smiled and bowed to each other.After that, Han So-hee shyly covered her mouth, and excitedly said something to her.When she heard WONYOUNG's reply, she lightly jumped from her seat in excitement, while her hands were lost in the air, around her neck.Then, she continued to smile, showing a great amount of shyness with all parts of her body.Han So-hee previously revealed that she loves listening to K-pop, and it seemed as if she told WONYOUNG that she was her fan.Their cute interaction made fans go, "How cute is this?!", "Oh, wow. They're both so gorgeous! Hope they become friends.", "Awww! Han So-hee's a shy fangirl, just like one of us!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'want__wy' Twitter)(SBS Star)