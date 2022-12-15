뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gets Shy While Speaking to IVE WONYOUNG
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gets Shy While Speaking to IVE WONYOUNG

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gets Shy While Speaking to IVE WONYOUNG

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.15 15:57 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gets Shy While Speaking to IVE WONYOUNG
Actress Han So-hee was spotted getting shy while talking to WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE at 'AAA'. 

On December 13, an annual awards ceremony 'Asia Artist Awards' (AAA) took place at Nagoya Civic General Gymnasium, Japan. 

At this year's 'AAA', WONYOUNG and LeeTeuk of boy group Super Junior were chosen as the hosts. 

Many actors/actresses as well as K-pop stars graced 'AAA' with their presence on this day, and one of them was Han So-hee. 
Han So-hee and WONYOUNG
Han So-hee and WONYOUNG
At the end of the event, all actors/actresses, K-pop stars and hosts gathered on stage for a photo together. 

At that time, Han So-hee happened to sit next to WONYOUNG. 

When Han So-hee shyly turned to WONYOUNG, her eyes met WONYOUNG's eyes. 

They instantly smiled and bowed to each other. 
Han So-hee and WONYOUNG
Han So-hee and WONYOUNG
After that, Han So-hee shyly covered her mouth, and excitedly said something to her.

When she heard WONYOUNG's reply, she lightly jumped from her seat in excitement, while her hands were lost in the air, around her neck. 

Then, she continued to smile, showing a great amount of shyness with all parts of her body. 
 
Han So-hee previously revealed that she loves listening to K-pop, and it seemed as if she told WONYOUNG that she was her fan. 

Their cute interaction made fans go, "How cute is this?!", "Oh, wow. They're both so gorgeous! Hope they become friends.", "Awww! Han So-hee's a shy fangirl, just like one of us!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'want__wy' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.