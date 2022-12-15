[SBS Star] The SUV That BTS JUNGKOOK Once Owned Sold at 5 Times More Expensive Price

According to reports on December 15, the final winning bid for JUNGKOOK's SUV was 1.2 billion won (approximately 925,000 dollars), and the bidder was not disclosed.
The auction ended up banning bids from foreigners and minors; and allowed people to bid only if they deposit 5 million won (approximately 3,800) in advance.
The original price of the car is 230 million won (177,000 dollars), meaning that JUNGKOOK's car was sold five times more expensive than a brand-new car.
