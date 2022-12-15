[SBS Star] The SUV That BTS JUNGKOOK Once Owned Sold at 5 Times More Expensive Price

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

An SUV vehicle, which is known to have previously owned by JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS, has been sold for a jaw-dropping price.According to reports on December 15, the final winning bid for JUNGKOOK's SUV was 1.2 billion won (approximately 925,000 dollars), and the bidder was not disclosed.The auction for the car was originally suspended last month, as many unidentified foreigners―presumably international fans―tried to bid.The auction ended up banning bids from foreigners and minors; and allowed people to bid only if they deposit 5 million won (approximately 3,800) in advance.Reports say that JUNGKOOK purchased the care in his name in September 2018, and owned it for more than two years until he transferred it to a collector.The original price of the car is 230 million won (177,000 dollars), meaning that JUNGKOOK's car was sold five times more expensive than a brand-new car.(Credit= BLACKLOT, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)