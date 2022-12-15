[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Shares Why He No Longer Really Shop at Designer Brands

이미지 확대하기

RM of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he rarely shops at designer brands now, unlike his old days, and shared why it has changed.On December 14, a video of RM was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel.The video showed popular YouTubers/comedians sitting down for a conversation with RM.While talking together, one of them Lee Yong-joo said to RM, "I heard that you lead a pretty simple life with no such luxury. Is that right?"As RM stated that he does enjoy leading that sort of life, Lee Yong-joo said, "You're the opposite of Min-soo right here. He loves designer stuff, and shops at a department store in Gangnam every day."To this, Kim Min-soo laughed and commented, "I just turned out to be like that after suddenly making big money, you know."RM responded, "Oh, I was like that once too. That was totally me back in the day. I loved shopping at those luxury department stores in Gangnam like you. But it's all in the past now. One day, it hit me hard; I had a reality check. That day probably will come to you one day as well, Min-soo."He continued, "It's because trends always change. Preferred colors and styles change so quickly these days."He laughingly added, "But you've got to shop there when you're really stressed. You should definitely go to department stores on stressful days."Then, Lee Yong-joo mentioned RM's love for art and his collection of art pieces at home.Regarding this, RM commented, "Ah yes, most art collectors like to collect arts by foreign artists. I personally don't tend to collect them as much though. When people think of artists, they think of Vicent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and more."He went on, "They usually can't name many Korean artists. But I have this pride as Korean. So, I mostly collect work of art by Korean artists. About 70 to 80 percent of my art collection is of Korean artists'."After listening to RM, Kim Min-soo curiously asked, "Do you have any art piece by Lee Jung-seob at home?"RM answered, "I don't, actually. Lee Jung-seob's art works are too expensive!", then laughed hard.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)(SBS Star)