[SBS Star] Min Hee-jin Says NewJeans Was So Successful that They Got Paid Only Two Months After Debut

Min Hee-jin, the head of K-pop girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, revealed how greatly the group succeeded.On December 14 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Min Hee-jin and NewJeans made a guest appearance.During the interview, Min Hee-jin shared her love for NewJeans, "I like to think of myself as their second mom. It almost feels as if I've given birth to these girls, and raised them."She laughed and continued, "That's why everything which is going around now feels so cool, and makes me tear up as well. Their success makes me truly emotional."Then, Min Hee-jin said that she knew that NewJeans was going to be make it big from the beginning, then told how great their success was, finance-wise.She said, "NewJeans made debut in July. Their songs were much-streamed online, and they also managed to sell a lot of copies of their album, so they were able to get paid only two months after their debut. I was so thankful and happy for that."When the members were asked what they bought with their first payment, MINJI stated, "I bought a gift for my parents. I just wanted to buy their gift before anything else."She explained, "Actually, I still receive an allowance from them every month. So, I wanted to buy something for them with the money that I made on my own."The youngest member HYEIN commented, "I bought 90,000 won (approximately 69 dollars) worth of key rings for myself. I really wanted to buy those key rings, but I felt bad about asking my mom for money to buy them."She continued, "Because of that reason, I couldn't buy them. But I felt proud that I was able to buy what I wanted with the money that I earned."NewJeans made debut with their first album 'New Jeans' on July 22, and their album made a huge hit.Out of five songs in the album, 'Hype Boy' was especially immensely loved by fans around the world, due to its catchy sound as well as trendy choreography.'Hype Boy' covers and challenges overflowed on different social media platforms following the release.Even though it has been half a year since the release of 'New Jeans', all the songs from their album still remain high on music charts in Korea.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, ADOR)(SBS Star)