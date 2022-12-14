뉴스
[SBS Star] French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Paris
[SBS Star] French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Paris

[SBS Star] French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Paris

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.14 09:56
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotted at BLACKPINKs Concert in Paris
Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, was spotted at K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's concert in Paris.

On December 11 and 12, BLACKPINK brought the group's ongoing world tour 'BORN PINK' to Accor Arena in Paris, France.
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Paris
French BLINKs filled the arena with pink lights and loud cheer, and the members of BLACKPINK dominated the stage as always.

On the second day of 'BORN PINK' in Paris, there was one woman in the audience that grabbed much attention.
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Paris
It was no other than French first lady Brigitte Macron; and she was seen surrounded by many security guards.

While it is unknown whether the first lady herself is a big fan of BLACKPINK, fans shared their excitement on seeing the group's global influence.

The comments include, "The first lady? Wow, BLACKPINK really is the most famous girl group in the world!", "I wonder if they said hello to her.", "What a pleasant surprise!", and more.
 
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has been touring around the major cities all across the globe―interacting with its international fans through concerts.
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Paris
(Credit= 'd2jjk1' Twitter, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.