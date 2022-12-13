[SBS Star] "He Looks So Cute with the Buzz Cut!" BTS JIN Spotted at the Military Training Center

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS was seen at the military training center.In the morning of December 13, JIN headed to the recruit training center located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.Since both BTS' agency Big Hit Music and JIN asked fans not to visit the training center on the day of his enlistment due to potential safety concerns, only some reporters and about 200 fans came to the training center to see him.As previously announced though, JIN entered the training center with no official farewell events at the scene.Then later on the day, photos of JIN at the recruit training center's enlistment event were shared online.One member of the military at the recruit training center said to have taken these photos and sent them to his/her family, then one of the members of the family uploaded the photos online.The photos showed JIN among other trainees in an outdoor area.Everyone, including JIN, was wearing a long padded coat, as it is cold today with the temperature currently being around 0°C in Yeoncheon.He faced the front, presumably towards a military official giving a speech, and also raised his hand in salute.He was looking surprisingly handsome in his military buzz cut in the photos.At the training center, JIN will receive five-week basic military training, and will be deployed to his unit as an active-duty soldier.The oldest member of BTS is expected to complete his national mandatory military service in June 2024.(Credit= Online Community, 'nukimukim' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)