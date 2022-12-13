뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Talks About Being Immediately Taken to the Hospital After Her First Solo Concert
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.13 17:19
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri spoke about the time when she was taken to the hospital after her first solo concert. 

On December 12 episode of tvN's reality show 'Seoul Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri mentioned the time when she held her first-ever solo concert in the past. 

While in the car with another K-pop artist BoA and Hwa Sa of girl group MAMAMOO, Lee Hyo-ri asked Hwa Sa if she has held her solo concert yet. 

Hwa Sa told her, "Not yet. The COVID-19 situation has been going on for a long time, so...", and Lee Hyo-ri commented, "Oh, yeah. But it really would be nice if you held one. You're big enough to hold one now. You also have lots of hit songs!" 
Lee Hyo-ri
Then, BoA asked Lee Hyo-ri, "Unnie, you've held your solo concert before, right?" 

Lee Hyo-ri answered, "Yeah, I have. Just once. I was actually taken to a hospital right after the concert; after my first and last solo concert. Funny, huh? I was way too stressed out at that time." 

The K-pop artist explained, "I had to rehearse before the concert, right? I have to know where I should stand, go next and so on prior to the concert. But my past agency rented the venue for too short that we didn't have enough time even to get ready for the concert itself, not to mention rehearsals." 

She continued, "It turned out the agency rented the venue for a short period of time in order to save money. The stage, decorations, lights and everything were not ready even until the day before the concert. I was exhausted from stress. I mean, I'm sure if that was now, I would probably be like, 'Whatever. The only concern for me is my performance. That's none of my business.'" 

She wrapped up the topic by saying, "But I was oversensitive then. I worried that people would criticize me for that. Back in the day, I always thought each article about me would influence me in negative ways. In hindsight though, it would have been better not to worry that much, because those articles and criticism didn't really have that great of an impact on my life." 
Lee Hyo-ri
Lee Hyo-ri
Lee Hyo-ri debuted as the leader of Fin.K.L in 1998, and released her first solo album 'Stylish...E' in 2003. 

(Credit= tvN Seoul Check-in, Esteem Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
