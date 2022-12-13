뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans MINJI Surprises Everyone by Saying She Has Never Had 'Bibimmyeon' Before
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans MINJI Surprises Everyone by Saying She Has Never Had 'Bibimmyeon' Before

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans MINJI Surprises Everyone by Saying She Has Never Had 'Bibimmyeon' Before

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.13 16:18 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans MINJI Surprises Everyone by Saying She Has Never Had Bibimmyeon Before
MINJI of K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed that she has never had 'bibimmyeon' before. 

On December 9, a behind-the-scenes footage from NewJeans' recent magazine photo shoot was uploaded on YouTube. 

While MINJI and HYEIN were fixing their make-up and hair next to each other during a break, MINJI randomly asked HYEIN whether she has ever had 'bibimmyeon' (spicy cold noodles) before. 

HYEIN responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Is there anyone who haven't had 'bibimmyeon' in their lives?" 

MINJI nodded and stated, "I've never had it. I've never had 'bibimmyeon' before." 

HYEIN commented with her eyes widened in surprise, "Oh! Unnie! Why haven't you had 'bibimmyeon' yet? What have you been up to in your entire life? 'Bibimmyeon' is so good." 
MINJI
MINJI
As HYEIN provoked MINJI, she started a 'have you ever had this then?' battle by asking HYEIN, "In that case, have you had 'makguksu' (spicy cold buckwheat noodles that originated in Gangwon-do)? Particularly, the ones from Chuncheon?" 

HYEIN said and asked, "Yeah, I have. Have you had 'kongguksu' (chilled soy milk noodle soup)?", which MINJI answered, "No, I haven't." 

HYEIN laughed and shared that she also has not had 'kongguksu' yet. 

Then, MINJI went on to say that she has never had 'kalguksu' (knife cut noodle soup) either. 

MINJI explained, "I'm quite scared of trying new dishes, so..." 
 

'Bibimmyeon' and 'kalguksu' are very common and popular dishes in Korea, which most households would have at least once a month. 

'kongguksu' is a less common as well as less popular dish that is mostly eaten in the summer, so there are some people out there you have not tried 'kongguksu' yet. 

But it certainly surprised many when MINJI said she has never eaten 'bibimmyeon' and 'kalguksu' in her life. 

(Credit= 'NewJeans' YouTube, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.