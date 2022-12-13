[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans MINJI Surprises Everyone by Saying She Has Never Had 'Bibimmyeon' Before

이미지 확대하기

MINJI of K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed that she has never had 'bibimmyeon' before.On December 9, a behind-the-scenes footage from NewJeans' recent magazine photo shoot was uploaded on YouTube.While MINJI and HYEIN were fixing their make-up and hair next to each other during a break, MINJI randomly asked HYEIN whether she has ever had 'bibimmyeon' (spicy cold noodles) before.HYEIN responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Is there anyone who haven't had 'bibimmyeon' in their lives?"MINJI nodded and stated, "I've never had it. I've never had 'bibimmyeon' before."HYEIN commented with her eyes widened in surprise, "Oh! Unnie! Why haven't you had 'bibimmyeon' yet? What have you been up to in your entire life? 'Bibimmyeon' is so good."As HYEIN provoked MINJI, she started a 'have you ever had this then?' battle by asking HYEIN, "In that case, have you had 'makguksu' (spicy cold buckwheat noodles that originated in Gangwon-do)? Particularly, the ones from Chuncheon?"HYEIN said and asked, "Yeah, I have. Have you had 'kongguksu' (chilled soy milk noodle soup)?", which MINJI answered, "No, I haven't."HYEIN laughed and shared that she also has not had 'kongguksu' yet.Then, MINJI went on to say that she has never had 'kalguksu' (knife cut noodle soup) either.MINJI explained, "I'm quite scared of trying new dishes, so..."'Bibimmyeon' and 'kalguksu' are very common and popular dishes in Korea, which most households would have at least once a month.'kongguksu' is a less common as well as less popular dish that is mostly eaten in the summer, so there are some people out there you have not tried 'kongguksu' yet.But it certainly surprised many when MINJI said she has never eaten 'bibimmyeon' and 'kalguksu' in her life.(Credit= 'NewJeans' YouTube, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)