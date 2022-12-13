뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Had to Tell Them About My Time of the Month and..." Yulhee Cries While Describing Her Life as LABOUM
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Had to Tell Them About My Time of the Month and..." Yulhee Cries While Describing Her Life as LABOUM

[SBS Star] "I Had to Tell Them About My Time of the Month and..." Yulhee Cries While Describing Her Life as LABOUM

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.13 13:58 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Had to Tell Them About My Time of the Month and..." Yulhee Cries While Describing Her Life as LABOUM
Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, described her tough life in the K-pop industry. 

On December 9 episode of Channel A's television show 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', Yulhee and her husband Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND made a guest appearance. 

During Yulhee's conversation with psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young, she mentioned that she relies on Minhwan a lot; she always asks him what he thinks and accepts all his opinions, she said. 

After listening to her for a while, Dr. Oh Eun-young concluded that Yulhee had a passive dependent personality. 
Yulhee
To this, Yulhee explained that she believes it may have to do with the time when she was a member of LABOUM. 

Yulhee stated, "The K-pop world is much stricter than how it looks, especially for girl groups. I had to let my agency staff know about my time of the month, and tell them every time I wanted to go to the restroom during our schedule. We couldn't go anywhere by ourselves as well. We pretty much had no choice in anything that we did." 

She continued, "I guess I was just too used to that sort of life, because that's the life I led since the young age. I also unexpectedly became a mother of a child. But I had a reliable husband next to me, who made me feel much less worried. That's probably why I relied on him so much." 
Yulhee
Then, Yulhee shed tears as she thought back to the past when she was active in the K-pop industry as part of LABOUM, saying how hard it was for her.  

Yulhee said, "It was hard. The industry gave me such a difficult time that I had to take some medications to stay strong. I remember waking up after taking those medications one day, and I was in the van, all ready with my make-up and outfit. I couldn't remember how I got ready at all. The medications were the only thing that got me going, but after that day, I got too scared that I stopped taking them." 

She went on, "I struggled greatly without medications. I become so emotional whenever I reminisce that past. I met Minhwan around that time. He was really reliable, and I started relying on him a lot from that point. You're right, Dr. Oh." 

Dr. Oh Eun-young responded, "I believe you need deep talks to heal your wounded heart, Yulhee. And don't try to avoid anything with Minhwan anymore. You must be honest to him about your feelings at all times." 
Yulhee
Following about two years of training, Yulhee made debut as the main rapper/dancer of LABOUM in August 2014. 

Then in September 2017, Yulhee confirmed her relationship with Minhwan, and left LABOUM about two months after that. 

They officially married each other in January 2018, and their son Jae-yul was born in May the same year. 

In February 2020, the couple welcomed Ah-rin and Ah-yoon to the world.

(Credit= Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.