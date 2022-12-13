[SBS Star] "I Had to Tell Them About My Time of the Month and..." Yulhee Cries While Describing Her Life as LABOUM

이미지 확대하기

Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, described her tough life in the K-pop industry.On December 9 episode of Channel A's television show 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', Yulhee and her husband Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND made a guest appearance.During Yulhee's conversation with psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young, she mentioned that she relies on Minhwan a lot; she always asks him what he thinks and accepts all his opinions, she said.After listening to her for a while, Dr. Oh Eun-young concluded that Yulhee had a passive dependent personality.To this, Yulhee explained that she believes it may have to do with the time when she was a member of LABOUM.Yulhee stated, "The K-pop world is much stricter than how it looks, especially for girl groups. I had to let my agency staff know about my time of the month, and tell them every time I wanted to go to the restroom during our schedule. We couldn't go anywhere by ourselves as well. We pretty much had no choice in anything that we did."She continued, "I guess I was just too used to that sort of life, because that's the life I led since the young age. I also unexpectedly became a mother of a child. But I had a reliable husband next to me, who made me feel much less worried. That's probably why I relied on him so much."Then, Yulhee shed tears as she thought back to the past when she was active in the K-pop industry as part of LABOUM, saying how hard it was for her.Yulhee said, "It was hard. The industry gave me such a difficult time that I had to take some medications to stay strong. I remember waking up after taking those medications one day, and I was in the van, all ready with my make-up and outfit. I couldn't remember how I got ready at all. The medications were the only thing that got me going, but after that day, I got too scared that I stopped taking them."She went on, "I struggled greatly without medications. I become so emotional whenever I reminisce that past. I met Minhwan around that time. He was really reliable, and I started relying on him a lot from that point. You're right, Dr. Oh."Dr. Oh Eun-young responded, "I believe you need deep talks to heal your wounded heart, Yulhee. And don't try to avoid anything with Minhwan anymore. You must be honest to him about your feelings at all times."Following about two years of training, Yulhee made debut as the main rapper/dancer of LABOUM in August 2014.Then in September 2017, Yulhee confirmed her relationship with Minhwan, and left LABOUM about two months after that.They officially married each other in January 2018, and their son Jae-yul was born in May the same year.In February 2020, the couple welcomed Ah-rin and Ah-yoon to the world.(Credit= Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic)(SBS Star)