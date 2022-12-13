[SBS Star] BTS SUGA to Serve His Military Duty as a Public Service Worker?

이미지 확대하기

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS has reportedly been assigned as a public service worker.According to Asia Economy's report on December 13, SUGA is highly likely to be assigned as a public service worker and work at a government office, as part of his alternative military service.However, even if one is judged to serve an alternative military service, he can voluntarily serve as an active-duty.Back in November 2020, SUGA underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum.He ultimately made the decision to undergo surgery after he has suffered from shoulder-related symptoms for years; and was unable to participate in BTS activities for a time being.The 1993-born singer is the second-oldest member of BTS after JIN (1992-born)―making him the second member to enlist in the military.RM and J-HOPE were born in 1994, JIMIN and V were born in 1995, and the youngest member JUNGKOOK was born in 1997.BTS' management agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has shared that the remaining members will also enlist in the military in order.Currently, no official statement from the agency has been shared regarding the members' military enlistment, other than JIN's.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)