[SBS Star] BTS SUGA to Serve His Military Duty as a Public Service Worker?

According to Asia Economy's report on December 13, SUGA is highly likely to be assigned as a public service worker and work at a government office, as part of his alternative military service.
However, even if one is judged to serve an alternative military service, he can voluntarily serve as an active-duty.
He ultimately made the decision to undergo surgery after he has suffered from shoulder-related symptoms for years; and was unable to participate in BTS activities for a time being.
The 1993-born singer is the second-oldest member of BTS after JIN (1992-born)―making him the second member to enlist in the military.
RM and J-HOPE were born in 1994, JIMIN and V were born in 1995, and the youngest member JUNGKOOK was born in 1997.
Currently, no official statement from the agency has been shared regarding the members' military enlistment, other than JIN's.
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)
(SBS Star)