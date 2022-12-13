뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Is Full of Charms" GUMMY Tells How Happy Her Married Life Is with Cho Jung Seok
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.13 11:09 View Count
Singer GUMMY shared how happy she is about being married to actor Cho Jung Seok. 

On December 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2―You Are My Destiny', GUMMY made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the hosts mentioned a statement that Cho Jung Seok made in the past. 

At that time, Cho Jung Seok expressed his immense love for GUMMY by stating, "GUMMY will be my best friend forever. I can't get out of her." 

GUMMY laughed and said, "Back in the day, there were times when he called me every hour, even during his shooting. He still calls me frequently. Usually when actors start a project, they apparently become hard to reach. But that wasn't the case for Jung Seok. He would always call or text me between his shoots to let me know what he was up to. He would be like, 'I'm about to begin my shoot.', 'I'm done with my shoots for now.', 'I'm having lunch.' and so on." 
GUMMY
The hosts commented, "Wow, he seems to be crazy in love with you! We also heard that he takes care of your mental health before your scheduled television shows." 

GUMMY answered, "Ah yes, he does. When I featured in 'King of Mask Singer', I was going through a difficult time with myself; I had low confidence then. But he repeatedly told me, 'Hey, you're on a different level to them. You can do it.' His words truly touched my heart. Today when I left home, he told me to relax and just have fun. He never tells me not to talk about him on air or anything like that." 

She continued, "Jung Seok's pretty much got all things. He's humorous, positive and smart. But actually, he is a lot more serious than many people see him as. Although he is often funny, he is quite quiet, serious and conservative." 
GUMMY
Then, the hosts asked, "Jung Seok seems so perfect! Does he really not have any flaws? There must be at least one that you discovered after you started living with him." 

GUMMY responded, "Well, this is something that I tell him all the time as well, but the way I see him is that, he is a genius and fool at the same time. In those areas that he is interested in, he soaks everything in very quickly. He concentrates so well. But in areas that he isn't interested, he literally knows nothing. I have to like, tell him every little things about them."  

With a big smile, she added, "You know what though? I find that totally cute. If he was too flawless, then he wouldn't seem like a human-being. He truly is full of different charms." 
GUMMY
Following five years of their relationship, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok married each other in October 2018.

GUMMY gave birth to their first child―a baby girl―in August 2020. 

(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2―You Are My Destiny) 

(SBS Star) 
