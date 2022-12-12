[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Treats Crush & His Fans to the Most Popular Winter Street Snack in Korea

이미지 확대하기

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS treated singer Crush, his staff and fans to bungeo-ppang (fish-shaped pastry).On December 10, Crush updated his Instagram with some new photos.The photos were of a gift that J-HOPE had sent to the site of Crush's concert 'Crush Hour' that took place at Kimdaejung Convention Center in Gwangju, Jeolla-do.Usually, a snack truck with drinks and light snacks are sent to a site for shooting or concert, but J-HOPE chose something that is different―he chose to sent Crush some bungeo-ppang.Bungeo-ppang is Korea's most popular winter street snack, which is usually stuffed with sweetened red bean paste, but there are also lots of variants, ranging from custard to pizza toppings.Under a temporary snack bar, there were bungeo-ppang makers ready to make bungeo-ppang on the spot so that all people could have freshly-made ones.It definitely seemed like a fresh as well as sensible choice of menu.On the banners around the snack bar, J-HOPE wrote messages of support as well.He wrote, "It is Crush's first day of concert today. We all have Crush in our hearts, don't we? Come and gather here. Have some bungeo-ppang! It's all on me―Ho-seok (J-HOPE's real name)!"There was also a photo of Crush next to boxes of cookies that looked like they were sent to Crush, on top of bungeo-ppang.Along with these photos, Crush wrote, "You are the best. Thank you!"Back in September, Crush and J-HOPE released 'Rush Hour' together.(Credit= P NATION, Online Community, 'crush9244' Instagram)(SBS Star)