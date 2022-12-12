뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Keep Thinking That Way..." BTS RM Explains Why He May Not Get Married at All
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Keep Thinking That Way..." BTS RM Explains Why He May Not Get Married at All

[SBS Star] "I Keep Thinking That Way..." BTS RM Explains Why He May Not Get Married at All

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.12 17:13 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Keep Thinking That Way..." BTS RM Explains Why He May Not Get Married at All
RM of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he may not get married at all. 

On December 9 episode of tvN's television show 'Trivia 3', the members discussed what kind of humans do humans love. 

During their discussion, they touched upon the topic of marriage. 

While speaking about marriage, RM mentioned his thought on it, "I'm not too sure how to put this into words, but umm... I feel like I have some doubts about... The marriage system." 

He explained a little further, "I think many of us, those born in the '90s, especially think this way about marriage. It's weird; we're quite uncertain about it. Those doubts kind of scare me." 

RM
RM stated that it was in fact not too long ago when he started thinking this way about marriage, "In the past, I've always been like, 'I'm sure I'll get a job and get married when it's time.' Nowadays though, I keep thinking to myself, 'Would there ever be a moment in my life when I make a vow that I'll spend the rest of my life with this one person? Would it really happen in my life?'" 

He continued, "I mean... It's probably because I chose to walk on the path that is not 'usual' as well. But a couple of years ago, I suddenly thought to myself, 'Oh, I might actually not get married at all.' The thought just came to me one day. That was the first time I felt like that about marriage. Then for the last couple of years, I repeatedly thought that way."

He went on, "Once I had doubts about getting married to someone and realized that was how I felt about marriage, it was so hard to get that thought out of my head. I kept thinking that way about marriage." 
RM
RM
Then, director Jang Hang-jun playfully commented, "That's why old people say, 'You have to get married when you don't know anything.'" 

RM responded, "My parents said they got married when they knew nothing too. They married each other around my age now, and they said they didn't know anything at that time. They tell me, 'When we look at you, we feel like you really don't know anything. At that age, you know nothing. You're still a kid.'" 

"But I'm with them. I definitely still feel like I'm a kid.", he laughingly added. 
RM
(Credit= tvN Trivia 3) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.