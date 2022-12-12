[SBS Star] "I Keep Thinking That Way..." BTS RM Explains Why He May Not Get Married at All

이미지 확대하기

RM of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he may not get married at all.On December 9 episode of tvN's television show 'Trivia 3', the members discussed what kind of humans do humans love.During their discussion, they touched upon the topic of marriage.While speaking about marriage, RM mentioned his thought on it, "I'm not too sure how to put this into words, but umm... I feel like I have some doubts about... The marriage system."He explained a little further, "I think many of us, those born in the '90s, especially think this way about marriage. It's weird; we're quite uncertain about it. Those doubts kind of scare me."RM stated that it was in fact not too long ago when he started thinking this way about marriage, "In the past, I've always been like, 'I'm sure I'll get a job and get married when it's time.' Nowadays though, I keep thinking to myself, 'Would there ever be a moment in my life when I make a vow that I'll spend the rest of my life with this one person? Would it really happen in my life?'"He continued, "I mean... It's probably because I chose to walk on the path that is not 'usual' as well. But a couple of years ago, I suddenly thought to myself, 'Oh, I might actually not get married at all.' The thought just came to me one day. That was the first time I felt like that about marriage. Then for the last couple of years, I repeatedly thought that way."He went on, "Once I had doubts about getting married to someone and realized that was how I felt about marriage, it was so hard to get that thought out of my head. I kept thinking that way about marriage."Then, director Jang Hang-jun playfully commented, "That's why old people say, 'You have to get married when you don't know anything.'"RM responded, "My parents said they got married when they knew nothing too. They married each other around my age now, and they said they didn't know anything at that time. They tell me, 'When we look at you, we feel like you really don't know anything. At that age, you know nothing. You're still a kid.'""But I'm with them. I definitely still feel like I'm a kid.", he laughingly added.(Credit= tvN Trivia 3)(SBS Star)