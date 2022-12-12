뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds

[SBS Star] "Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.12 17:06 View Count
"Wheres So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Members Agency Responds
K-pop girl group T-ARA's former member So Yeon's management agency has responded to allegations that she was not on good terms with Ji Yeon.

On December 10, Ji Yeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding ceremony took place at The Shilla Seoul, Seoul.
"Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds
"Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds
The other members of T-ARA―Hyo Min, Eun Jung, and Qri attended the wedding and gave a congratulatory speech for the newlyweds.

So Yeon's absence at the event led some fans to raise their eyebrows; alleging that So Yeon and Ji Yeon are not on good terms.

As the allegations continue to snowball online, So Yeon's management agency Think Entertainment stepped up and shared their response.

The agency stated, "So Yeon is currently in Jeju-do with her husband. We aren't able to reach her at the time. So Yeon has minimized her communication with the entertainment industry."
"Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds
So Yeon and her football player husband Cho Yu-min have been staying in Jeju-do since December 9.

Cho was one of the players of South Korea's national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar; and he returned to Korea on December 7.

(Credit= 'jiyeon2__' 'melodysoyani' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.