[SBS Star] "Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds

On December 10, Ji Yeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding ceremony took place at The Shilla Seoul, Seoul.
So Yeon's absence at the event led some fans to raise their eyebrows; alleging that So Yeon and Ji Yeon are not on good terms.
As the allegations continue to snowball online, So Yeon's management agency Think Entertainment stepped up and shared their response.
The agency stated, "So Yeon is currently in Jeju-do with her husband. We aren't able to reach her at the time. So Yeon has minimized her communication with the entertainment industry."
Cho was one of the players of South Korea's national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar; and he returned to Korea on December 7.
