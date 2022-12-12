[SBS Star] "Where's So Yeon?" Former T-ARA Member's Agency Responds

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group T-ARA's former member So Yeon's management agency has responded to allegations that she was not on good terms with Ji Yeon.On December 10, Ji Yeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding ceremony took place at The Shilla Seoul, Seoul.The other members of T-ARA―Hyo Min, Eun Jung, and Qri attended the wedding and gave a congratulatory speech for the newlyweds.So Yeon's absence at the event led some fans to raise their eyebrows; alleging that So Yeon and Ji Yeon are not on good terms.As the allegations continue to snowball online, So Yeon's management agency Think Entertainment stepped up and shared their response.The agency stated, "So Yeon is currently in Jeju-do with her husband. We aren't able to reach her at the time. So Yeon has minimized her communication with the entertainment industry."So Yeon and her football player husband Cho Yu-min have been staying in Jeju-do since December 9.Cho was one of the players of South Korea's national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar; and he returned to Korea on December 7.(Credit= 'jiyeon2__' 'melodysoyani' Instagram)(SBS Star)