이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Sunbin gave the funniest reaction to her boyfriend, actor Lee Kwang Soo, not recognizing her voice.On December 10 episode of tvN's variety show 'Amazing Saturday', Lee Sunbin made a guest appearance alongside her fellow cast of 'Work Later, Drink Now 2'―Jung Eun-ji and Han Sun-hwa.During the show, the show's host Boom asked Lee Sunbin if she had watched her boyfriend Lee Kwang Soo's episode on the show.On the episode, Lee Kwang Soo failed to recognize his girlfriend Lee Sunbin's voice.To this, Lee Sunbin hilariously responded, "I watched it very well. You know, from what I know, he heard the song a lot."She also laughingly added, "For your information, I didn't watch all of his projects either."Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo made their relationship public in December 2018.(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday, Online Community)(SBS Star)