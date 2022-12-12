뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Gifts a Custom-made Pearl Tiara to T-ARA Ji Yeon on Her Wedding Day
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Gifts a Custom-made Pearl Tiara to T-ARA Ji Yeon on Her Wedding Day

[SBS Star] IU Gifts a Custom-made Pearl Tiara to T-ARA Ji Yeon on Her Wedding Day

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.12 15:46 View Count
[SBS Star] IU Gifts a Custom-made Pearl Tiara to T-ARA Ji Yeon on Her Wedding Day
K-pop artist IU gave a specially-designed wedding gift to Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA. 

Last Saturday, on December 10, Ji Yeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding ceremony took place at one hotel in Seoul. 

At the wedding ceremony, IU sang 'Blueming' as a congratulatory song to the couple; IU is a good friend of Ji Yeon. 

During IU's performance, Ji Yeon was seen wiping tears off her cheeks and smiling in pure happiness. 
 
Then today, Ji Yeon updated her Instagram with a post regarding IU. 

In the post, there was a photo of IU and Ji Yeon taken right before the wedding ceremony, and additional photo was of a beautiful pearl tiara. 

Ji Yeon wrote, "Dear Ji-ddong (a nickname that Ji Yeon calls IU), who arrived at my wedding ceremony before everybody else. Because you know that I cry easily, you smiled brightly while singing your song, to make sure that I didn't cry. But seeing you like that made me tear up. I read your text following my wedding, and I stood frozen in my spot for ages at that time." 

She quoted part of IU's text afterwards, "And my gift for you is a tiara made just for you. I happened to learn that your birthstone was pearl, so I got the tiara made with pearls. I wanted it you to keep this as a memory from your beautiful moments in life. I believed that there was nothing more meaningful than a tiara to remember how pretty and precious you were when you were young, even when you look back at yourself later on in the future. Always live like a queen! Live well!" 

Ji Yeon went on to share how she felt upon reading IU's text, "I felt really grateful I had a friend that thought of me this much. Thank you for creating another one of great memory together. Love you, ggomeang (another nickname that Ji Yeon calls IU)!" 
Ji Yeon
Ji Yeon
Both born in 1993, Ji Yeon and IU became close friends after co-starring in SBS' television show 'Hero Girls' which aired from 2010 until 2011. 

Since then, the two stars have continued to demonstrate their strong friendship. 

Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun were also spotted at IU's concert this September.

(Credit= Online Community, 'jiyeon2__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.