[SBS Star] IU Gifts a Custom-made Pearl Tiara to T-ARA Ji Yeon on Her Wedding Day

지연결혼식 아이유 축가 블루밍 풀버전...������ ^_ㅠ ������....

행복해라 지똥아.. pic.twitter.com/aVB8ON7RXe — 아마곧죽음 (@zasalsoon) December 11, 2022

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU gave a specially-designed wedding gift to Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA.Last Saturday, on December 10, Ji Yeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding ceremony took place at one hotel in Seoul.At the wedding ceremony, IU sang 'Blueming' as a congratulatory song to the couple; IU is a good friend of Ji Yeon.During IU's performance, Ji Yeon was seen wiping tears off her cheeks and smiling in pure happiness.Then today, Ji Yeon updated her Instagram with a post regarding IU.In the post, there was a photo of IU and Ji Yeon taken right before the wedding ceremony, and additional photo was of a beautiful pearl tiara.Ji Yeon wrote, "Dear Ji-ddong (a nickname that Ji Yeon calls IU), who arrived at my wedding ceremony before everybody else. Because you know that I cry easily, you smiled brightly while singing your song, to make sure that I didn't cry. But seeing you like that made me tear up. I read your text following my wedding, and I stood frozen in my spot for ages at that time."She quoted part of IU's text afterwards, "And my gift for you is a tiara made just for you. I happened to learn that your birthstone was pearl, so I got the tiara made with pearls. I wanted it you to keep this as a memory from your beautiful moments in life. I believed that there was nothing more meaningful than a tiara to remember how pretty and precious you were when you were young, even when you look back at yourself later on in the future. Always live like a queen! Live well!"Ji Yeon went on to share how she felt upon reading IU's text, "I felt really grateful I had a friend that thought of me this much. Thank you for creating another one of great memory together. Love you, ggomeang (another nickname that Ji Yeon calls IU)!"Both born in 1993, Ji Yeon and IU became close friends after co-starring in SBS' television show 'Hero Girls' which aired from 2010 until 2011.Since then, the two stars have continued to demonstrate their strong friendship.Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun were also spotted at IU's concert this September.(Credit= Online Community, 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)