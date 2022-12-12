[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Picks 2PM WOOYOUNG & TWICE NAYEON as Artists Who Are the Most Similar to Him

On December 11 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin', J.Y. Park made a guest appearance.
When the members of 'HK Coin' and J.Y. Park were on their way to one high school in Beol-gyo, Jeollanam-do, Joo Woo Jae asked J.Y. Park, "I personally want to know what you would say to this, J.Y. Park..."
He continued, "A lot of people say that WOOYOUNG is 'a son that J.Y. Park gave birth to'. What's your opinion on that?"
J.Y. Park answered, "Well, I do think WOOYOUNG is the most similar to me when it comes to his singing and dancing."
His answer made everybody go, "Wow.", and WOOYOUNG brightly smile.
To this, WOOYOUNG responded with a voice filled with pride and happiness, "Wow, I feel really honored."
WOOYOUNG made debut as a member of 2PM in September 2008, after a year of training.
As for NAYEON, she spent five years at JYP Entertainment before entering the K-pop industry as part of TWICE in October 2015.
(Credit= KBS HK Coin, JYP Entertainment)
(SBS Star)