뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Picks 2PM WOOYOUNG & TWICE NAYEON as Artists Who Are the Most Similar to Him
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Picks 2PM WOOYOUNG & TWICE NAYEON as Artists Who Are the Most Similar to Him

[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Picks 2PM WOOYOUNG & TWICE NAYEON as Artists Who Are the Most Similar to Him

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.12 14:01 View Count
[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Picks 2PM WOOYOUNG & TWICE NAYEON as Artists Who Are the Most Similar to Him
JYP Entertainment's head producer/singer J.Y Park picked WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM and NAYEON of girl group TWICE as artists who demonstrate the strongest resemblance to him. 

On December 11 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin', J.Y. Park made a guest appearance. 

When the members of 'HK Coin' and J.Y. Park were on their way to one high school in Beol-gyo, Jeollanam-do, Joo Woo Jae asked J.Y. Park, "I personally want to know what you would say to this, J.Y. Park..." 

He continued, "A lot of people say that WOOYOUNG is 'a son that J.Y. Park gave birth to'. What's your opinion on that?" 
HK Coin
WOOYOUNG laughed and commented, "Ah yes, I want to know what you think of that as well. I've heard people saying that I'm like 'a son that you gave birth with your joints'." 

J.Y. Park answered, "Well, I do think WOOYOUNG is the most similar to me when it comes to his singing and dancing." 

His answer made everybody go, "Wow.", and WOOYOUNG brightly smile. 
HK Coin
J.Y. Park went on, "I've taught RAIN, but his style is very different to mine. Out of all the guys, WOOYOUNG shows the strongest resemblance to me, and it's NAYEON out of all the girls. I frequently spot similarities between mine and their singing and dancing." 

To this, WOOYOUNG responded with a voice filled with pride and happiness, "Wow, I feel really honored." 
HK Coin
Both WOOYOUNG and NAYEON trained and debuted under JYP Entertainment. 

WOOYOUNG made debut as a member of 2PM in September 2008, after a year of training. 

As for NAYEON, she spent five years at JYP Entertainment before entering the K-pop industry as part of TWICE in October 2015. 

(Credit= KBS HK Coin, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.