[SBS Star] J.Y. Park Picks 2PM WOOYOUNG & TWICE NAYEON as Artists Who Are the Most Similar to Him

JYP Entertainment's head producer/singer J.Y Park picked WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM and NAYEON of girl group TWICE as artists who demonstrate the strongest resemblance to him.On December 11 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin', J.Y. Park made a guest appearance.When the members of 'HK Coin' and J.Y. Park were on their way to one high school in Beol-gyo, Jeollanam-do, Joo Woo Jae asked J.Y. Park, "I personally want to know what you would say to this, J.Y. Park..."He continued, "A lot of people say that WOOYOUNG is 'a son that J.Y. Park gave birth to'. What's your opinion on that?"WOOYOUNG laughed and commented, "Ah yes, I want to know what you think of that as well. I've heard people saying that I'm like 'a son that you gave birth with your joints'."J.Y. Park answered, "Well, I do think WOOYOUNG is the most similar to me when it comes to his singing and dancing."His answer made everybody go, "Wow.", and WOOYOUNG brightly smile.J.Y. Park went on, "I've taught RAIN, but his style is very different to mine. Out of all the guys, WOOYOUNG shows the strongest resemblance to me, and it's NAYEON out of all the girls. I frequently spot similarities between mine and their singing and dancing."To this, WOOYOUNG responded with a voice filled with pride and happiness, "Wow, I feel really honored."Both WOOYOUNG and NAYEON trained and debuted under JYP Entertainment.WOOYOUNG made debut as a member of 2PM in September 2008, after a year of training.As for NAYEON, she spent five years at JYP Entertainment before entering the K-pop industry as part of TWICE in October 2015.(Credit= KBS HK Coin, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)