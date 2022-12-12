[SBS Star] BTS JIN Gets a Buzz-cut Ahead of His Military Enlistment Tomorrow

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS got a military buzz-cut ahead of his enlistment this week.On December 11, JIN took to BTS' Weverse and shared a selfie to his fans.In the photo, JIN is seen in a black t-shirt and a shaved head; as his military enlistment on December 13 is just around the corner.Along with the photo, JIN wrote, "Well, it's cuter than I thought it would be."JIN will enter the recruit training center located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.After undergoing a five-week-long basic military training, the BTS member will be assigned to a unit.Ahead of his enlistment, BTS' management agency BIGHIT MUSIC has requested fans to refrain from visiting the training center to see him off, due to possible safety concerns caused by congestion.(Credit= 'BTS' Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)