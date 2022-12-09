뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NMIXX JINNI's Past Remark About Life as a K-pop Star Resurfaces After Her Sudden Departure
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] NMIXX JINNI's Past Remark About Life as a K-pop Star Resurfaces After Her Sudden Departure

[SBS Star] NMIXX JINNI's Past Remark About Life as a K-pop Star Resurfaces After Her Sudden Departure

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.09 18:09 View Count
[SBS Star] NMIXX JINNIs Past Remark About Life as a K-pop Star Resurfaces After Her Sudden Departure
A past remark by K-pop girl group NMIXX's former member JINNI about life as a K-pop star resurfaced after her sudden departure today. 

Earlier this morning, NMIXX's management agency JYP Entertainment announced their contract termination with JINNI. 

As to why she was suddenly leaving NMIXX and JYP Entertainment, the agency only stated that it was due to personal reasons.

Since JINNI trained for as long as seven years at JYP Entertainment, and only debuted this February, her sudden departure shocked a great number of K-pop fans across the globe.  
JINNI
After JYP Entertainment's sudden announcement was made, fans dug up some messages that JINNI sent to them through the group's official fan messenger a couple of months ago. 

At that time, JINNI said, "Since I had to come to train at our company every day, I had to give lots of stuff up in life, like life at school and the things that I wanted to do. I had to live away from my family as well. During my trainee days, there were many times when I wanted to give up." 

She went on, "But I just couldn't give up, because this was the path that I had chosen to walk on, and been walking on this same path for a long period of time. Not only that, my family had high expectations of me, too. Giving up was not really an option for me." 
JINNI
The former K-pop star added, "That's exactly why I really want us, NMIXX, to do well. We're definitely making good progress in the industry, step by step. One day, I hope that we would become big twinkling stars. I hope that day would come soon." 

JINNI's messages showed how difficult her journey from being a trainee to becoming a member of NMIXX was, but it also showed how much she loves the fact that she is part of NMIXX. 

These messages are making a lot of fans wonder why she left NMIXX and JYP Entertainment all of a sudden. 
JINNI
(Credit= JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.