[SBS Star] NMIXX JINNI's Past Remark About Life as a K-pop Star Resurfaces After Her Sudden Departure

Earlier this morning, NMIXX's management agency JYP Entertainment announced their contract termination with JINNI.
As to why she was suddenly leaving NMIXX and JYP Entertainment, the agency only stated that it was due to personal reasons.
Since JINNI trained for as long as seven years at JYP Entertainment, and only debuted this February, her sudden departure shocked a great number of K-pop fans across the globe.
At that time, JINNI said, "Since I had to come to train at our company every day, I had to give lots of stuff up in life, like life at school and the things that I wanted to do. I had to live away from my family as well. During my trainee days, there were many times when I wanted to give up."
She went on, "But I just couldn't give up, because this was the path that I had chosen to walk on, and been walking on this same path for a long period of time. Not only that, my family had high expectations of me, too. Giving up was not really an option for me."
JINNI's messages showed how difficult her journey from being a trainee to becoming a member of NMIXX was, but it also showed how much she loves the fact that she is part of NMIXX.
These messages are making a lot of fans wonder why she left NMIXX and JYP Entertainment all of a sudden.
(SBS Star)