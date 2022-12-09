[SBS Star] NMIXX JINNI's Past Remark About Life as a K-pop Star Resurfaces After Her Sudden Departure

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

A past remark by K-pop girl group NMIXX's former member JINNI about life as a K-pop star resurfaced after her sudden departure today.Earlier this morning, NMIXX's management agency JYP Entertainment announced their contract termination with JINNI.As to why she was suddenly leaving NMIXX and JYP Entertainment, the agency only stated that it was due to personal reasons.Since JINNI trained for as long as seven years at JYP Entertainment, and only debuted this February, her sudden departure shocked a great number of K-pop fans across the globe.After JYP Entertainment's sudden announcement was made, fans dug up some messages that JINNI sent to them through the group's official fan messenger a couple of months ago.At that time, JINNI said, "Since I had to come to train at our company every day, I had to give lots of stuff up in life, like life at school and the things that I wanted to do. I had to live away from my family as well. During my trainee days, there were many times when I wanted to give up."She went on, "But I just couldn't give up, because this was the path that I had chosen to walk on, and been walking on this same path for a long period of time. Not only that, my family had high expectations of me, too. Giving up was not really an option for me."The former K-pop star added, "That's exactly why I really want us, NMIXX, to do well. We're definitely making good progress in the industry, step by step. One day, I hope that we would become big twinkling stars. I hope that day would come soon."JINNI's messages showed how difficult her journey from being a trainee to becoming a member of NMIXX was, but it also showed how much she loves the fact that she is part of NMIXX.These messages are making a lot of fans wonder why she left NMIXX and JYP Entertainment all of a sudden.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)